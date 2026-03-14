The name of the beer is derived from a German word meaning "of Budweis," a city that's now in the Czech Republic but back then was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Budweiser was created by Adolphus Busch who was inspired by pilsners he tasted in Europe. This name of his choosing ended up in a trademark battle with a Czech brewery from the town named Budweiser Budvar, which is why in some parts of Europe, ordering a Bud is the only way to get an Anheuser-Busch Budweiser in your hands. Text appearing below the name was written in German until 1908. "King of Beers," printed beneath the letters, was Busch's inversion of "The Beer of Kings," a descriptor used for beer that was brewed in Budweis for the imperial brewery. Bold design and red backgrounds capture attention, leaving no doubt about the name of the brand.

The label has gone through many redesigns. Early versions were detailed and ornate, with seals and coats of arms meant to represent the brand's European influence. In 1952, more minimalist, bold designs were launched to appeal to modern consumers. The original label and many more modern versions feature a banner that states, albeit in tiny writing, the product's promise: "This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age." The red, white, and blue colors of the cans emphasize the American origins and St. Louis roots. To help celebrate the company's 150th anniversary, Budweiser has released packaging labels inspired by these 19th-century design origins.