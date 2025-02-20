The 13 Best '90s Beer Ads We Still Remember Today

Here's the weird thing about commercials: Most of the time, they're annoying. We skip them, and they signal it's time to run to the bathroom or grab a snack from the kitchen. Even if we sit through them, most of us end up distracted by our phones anyway. When commercials are good, though, they're really good — and we say it's impossible to beat some of the ads from the 1990s.

Advertisement

There's always been something magical about 1990s-era television, and the commercials? Some beer ads were so good that they didn't just raise the profile of the brand, but they were established firmly in the pop culture landscape of the decade. Years later, we still love them — and still occasionally find ourselves asking, "Wassssssup?"

Full disclosure: We're going to be talking about one particular brand a lot, and that's because Budweiser isn't just the King of Beers; it's also the King of the Beer Commercial. Budweiser's Super Bowl commercials are known for tugging at your heartstrings, and there's no denying the fact that when they hit upon the idea to use their famous Clydesdales in their beer ads, it was a stroke of genius. It's possible you've forgotten about the other big ad campaigns it ran in the '90s, though, and we're going to remedy that — as well as look at some other beers. Although Budweiser has been leading the way in putting out some truly memorable commercials, it's not the only game in town.

Advertisement