Chester Cheetah And The Kool-Aid Man Join Forces In 2025 Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LIX is almost upon us, which means it's time for our favorite companies to start teasing this year's high-budget advertisements ahead of the big game. This year, grocery delivery service Instacart has pulled out all the stops for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, assembling an Avengers-like supergroup of America's favorite food mascots. The ad, titled "We're Here," features these iconic mascots teaming up to help deliver a family's Instacart groceries as quickly as possible.
The commercial begins with two icons, Chester Cheetah and the Mountain Dew Puppy Monkey Baby, atop a cliff. Chester sounds the call to "release the hounds," which, of course, is actually an army of Heinz Weiner Dogs running down a grassy hill, just as they did in 2016 in one of the Super Bowl's best food commercials. From that point on, it's a frantic free-for-all of recognizable mascots, from the Kool-Aid Man to the Jolly Green Giant and more, running through the city. Keep your eyes peeled to see which ones you can pick out.
It's not just food mascots who got the call
Of course, while Instacart might be famous for its grocery deliveries, the advert highlights how you can use the service to have non-food items delivered straight to your door. To do this, Chester Cheetah doesn't just call upon food mascots, but characters from a number of famous Super Bowl commercials including Mr. Clean and the Energizer Bunnies.
Perhaps the most iconic cameo is from the Old Spice Guy, who waits for the other mascots atop a white horse. With a stoic look towards the camera, he declares "I'm on a porch," before literally morphing into a stick of Old Spice deodorant. The Old Spice Guy's announcement not only gives the signal to other mascots that their mission is done, but it alerts the human family that their delivery has arrived.
Instacart marketing its non-food delivery items at the Super Bowl is a similar marketing tactic to Uber Eats' memorable Super Bowl ad last year, which we ranked as one of the best Super Bowl 2024 food commercials. That commercial revolves around celebrity Uber Eats customers remembering the items they can order via the service — such as roses and office supplies — while simultaneously forgetting a crucial aspect of their daily lives.