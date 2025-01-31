Chester Cheetah And The Kool-Aid Man Join Forces In 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Of course, while Instacart might be famous for its grocery deliveries, the advert highlights how you can use the service to have non-food items delivered straight to your door. To do this, Chester Cheetah doesn't just call upon food mascots, but characters from a number of famous Super Bowl commercials including Mr. Clean and the Energizer Bunnies.

Perhaps the most iconic cameo is from the Old Spice Guy, who waits for the other mascots atop a white horse. With a stoic look towards the camera, he declares "I'm on a porch," before literally morphing into a stick of Old Spice deodorant. The Old Spice Guy's announcement not only gives the signal to other mascots that their mission is done, but it alerts the human family that their delivery has arrived.

Instacart marketing its non-food delivery items at the Super Bowl is a similar marketing tactic to Uber Eats' memorable Super Bowl ad last year, which we ranked as one of the best Super Bowl 2024 food commercials. That commercial revolves around celebrity Uber Eats customers remembering the items they can order via the service — such as roses and office supplies — while simultaneously forgetting a crucial aspect of their daily lives.

