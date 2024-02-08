Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Ad Is Already A Memorable One

You know that Uber Eats delivers food. You might know that Uber Eats delivers other things, too. But do you remember that when you need office supplies, toilet paper, or laundry detergent?

The delivery platform knows that customers forget about its other services. In their star-studded Super Bowl ad, which debuted on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, they're prompting viewers to remember — even if it comes at the expense of forgetting something else. The one-minute commercial opens with Friends star Jennifer Aniston receiving an Uber Eats bag from her on-set assistant. "I didn't know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats," says the assistant, referencing the bouquet and bottle of lotion sticking out of the bag. "Well, you know what they say," Aniston replies. "In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else."

From there, the ad launches into a series of vignettes. David and Victoria Beckham try to remember the name of that girl group she was in ("Cinnamon Sisters?") while unpacking an Uber Eats bag. Rapper Jelly Roll forgets he has face tattoos. Aniston's Friends co-star David Schwimmer shows up on set — and gets a confused, "Have we met?" from Aniston. Mixed in with the star-studded cast are scenes of regular Joes forgetting that peanut butter contains peanuts and showing up to work pantsless. The ad ends by prompting viewers: "Whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets anything," then cuts to a scene of this year's halftime performer, Usher, forgetting that he's playing the event — while sitting backstage.