Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Ad Is Already A Memorable One
You know that Uber Eats delivers food. You might know that Uber Eats delivers other things, too. But do you remember that when you need office supplies, toilet paper, or laundry detergent?
The delivery platform knows that customers forget about its other services. In their star-studded Super Bowl ad, which debuted on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, they're prompting viewers to remember — even if it comes at the expense of forgetting something else. The one-minute commercial opens with Friends star Jennifer Aniston receiving an Uber Eats bag from her on-set assistant. "I didn't know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats," says the assistant, referencing the bouquet and bottle of lotion sticking out of the bag. "Well, you know what they say," Aniston replies. "In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else."
From there, the ad launches into a series of vignettes. David and Victoria Beckham try to remember the name of that girl group she was in ("Cinnamon Sisters?") while unpacking an Uber Eats bag. Rapper Jelly Roll forgets he has face tattoos. Aniston's Friends co-star David Schwimmer shows up on set — and gets a confused, "Have we met?" from Aniston. Mixed in with the star-studded cast are scenes of regular Joes forgetting that peanut butter contains peanuts and showing up to work pantsless. The ad ends by prompting viewers: "Whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets anything," then cuts to a scene of this year's halftime performer, Usher, forgetting that he's playing the event — while sitting backstage.
Uber Eats' ad pulls all the stops, but faces competition
Aside from the big names on screen, Uber Eats has enlisted some serious talent behind the scenes. The ad was created by the burgeoning — but critically acclaimed — agency Special Group. Since launching its U.S. branch in 2020, the agency has racked up awards and accolades. They've also worked closely with Uber Eats to launch campaigns in the past, including Super Bowl spots. The ad was produced by Gifted Youth and directed by SNL veteran Jake Szymanski.
However, Uber Eats has competition. DoorDash is planning to run an ad with a similar strategy, reminding customers that they deliver more than food. What's more, the delivery company's "All the Ads" campaign promises to deliver "stuff from all the ads" to one lucky viewer. The massive sweepstake boasts a long list of products advertised during the event, including Dove soap, Pringles, a BMW, a Volkswagon, a Booking.com vacation for four, and a Kia.
However, DoorDash doesn't seem to be offering goodies from all the ads set to play during the big game: This far, the list doesn't include any products or services from competitor Uber Eats.