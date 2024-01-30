DoorDash's Super Bowl Giveaway Will Award Everything From The Commercials To One Lucky Fan

As anyone who has used DoorDash knows, the site features a virtual cart to which you add your items. The "All The Ads Sweepstakes" website operates in much the same way, keeping those interested – and those simply curious – apprised of what all is going into the biggest cart ever. A casual glance at the list, which is far from complete, is pretty staggering. Hungry for 1,000 Popeyes wings? Need to drive a new Kia EV9? Craving 80 ice cream drumsticks or a 30-pound bucket of mayonnaise? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you should probably play.

If it seems odd that a company would give away other people's products rather than its own, then you're missing the point, says DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried. "What started out as connecting consumers with their favorite local restaurants has transformed into a multi-category marketplace where you can get pretty much anything from your local neighborhood delivered — from food, to flowers, alcohol, retail items, and more — straight to your door," Amoo-Gorrfried said in a statement. "We believe there's no better way to showcase what's possible with DoorDash than literally delivering all the Big Game ads to one lucky winner."

True to that mission, some of the items the company is offering to the winner will be redeemable at local businesses, such as convenience stores or car dealerships. The company is even offering a cash component to help offset tax liabilities that may be attached to some prizes.