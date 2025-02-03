Bud Light's Super Bowl 2025 Ad Makes Block Parties Cool Again

In Bud Light's newest Super Bowl LIX ad, Post Malone and Shane Gillis are sitting on their lawn discussing their plans for the following day when a neighbor begs them for help with his "lame party." The two jump into action, barreling into the yard with a mega-cooler filled with Bud Light, a lawn mower that doubles as a grill, and leaf blowers that catapult cans of Bud Light into every neighbor's home. Pretty soon, the entire cul-de-sac receives the Bud Light cans on their doorstep (aka the metaphorical "invitations," according to Gillis) and shows up to enthusiastically "party at the sac."

One of those neighbors is none other than Peyton Manning, who shows up with said Bud Light in his hand, impressed at how many beers the cooler can hold (dressed in standard suburban dad fashion complete with a fanny pack, of course). Peyton points out that the "cul-de-sac is poppin,'" thanks to help from Malone, Gillis, and enough Bud Light to supply the entire neighborhood. Fans can expect to see the hilarious star-studded commercial officially premiere during the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025. In the meantime, you can enjoy Budweiser's heartwarming new 2025 Super Bowl ad and our ranking of every Super Bowl food commercial from 2024.