Bud Light's Super Bowl 2025 Ad Makes Block Parties Cool Again
Grab some hamburger buns, a grill brush, and an extra-large cooler, then get ready to make block parties cool again with Bud Light's newest Super Bowl ad. The ad, which debuted about a week before it's set to air during the Super Bowl LIX, turns iconic musician Post Malone, comedian Shane Gillis, and football legend Peyton Manning into the BMOC (the "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac"). The three celebrities turned in their uniforms and dazzling outfits to sport a "suburban dad" aesthetic as they transform a "lame" get together into a raging block party.
Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and Shane Gillis join a long list of celebrities who have worked with Bud Light over the years to produce some side-splitting Super Bowl advertisements, including Guy Fieri, Amy Schumer, and Seth Rogan. In just 60 seconds, the light-hearted ad proves why Bud Light remains one of the most popular beer brands, despite the brand's controversy in recent years, which resulted in Bud Light losing its title as America's favorite beer to Modelo Especial.
The cul-de-sac comes alive with Bud Light from Post Malone, Shane Gillis, and Peyton Manning
In Bud Light's newest Super Bowl LIX ad, Post Malone and Shane Gillis are sitting on their lawn discussing their plans for the following day when a neighbor begs them for help with his "lame party." The two jump into action, barreling into the yard with a mega-cooler filled with Bud Light, a lawn mower that doubles as a grill, and leaf blowers that catapult cans of Bud Light into every neighbor's home. Pretty soon, the entire cul-de-sac receives the Bud Light cans on their doorstep (aka the metaphorical "invitations," according to Gillis) and shows up to enthusiastically "party at the sac."
One of those neighbors is none other than Peyton Manning, who shows up with said Bud Light in his hand, impressed at how many beers the cooler can hold (dressed in standard suburban dad fashion complete with a fanny pack, of course). Peyton points out that the "cul-de-sac is poppin,'" thanks to help from Malone, Gillis, and enough Bud Light to supply the entire neighborhood. Fans can expect to see the hilarious star-studded commercial officially premiere during the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025. In the meantime, you can enjoy Budweiser's heartwarming new 2025 Super Bowl ad and our ranking of every Super Bowl food commercial from 2024.