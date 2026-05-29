8 Burger King Scandals The Chain Can't Escape

Burger King had more than one scandal to deal with in 2012. This was also the year of foot lettuce gate. If that means nothing to you, we'll explain.

In the summer of 2012, multiple Burger King workers thought it would be amusing to upload a photo of someone standing in fresh lettuce to 4chan, with the caption "This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King" (via Today). Other users very quickly traced the image to a Burger King restaurant in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and a media storm ensued. The photo ended up on Facebook and in the local news, and as a result of their actions, the three employees involved were, of course, fired.

But the foot lettuce scandal lives on, because people are still talking about it online. In fact, in 2025, a person claiming to be "the real guy behind the infamous 'Burger King Foot Lettuce' meme" hosted an Ask Me Anything on Reddit. In the thread, they confirm that they didn't actually serve the lettuce to any customers, they were surprised at how infamous the photo became, and that they're still friends with the people they uploaded the post with. "I thought the meme would die down over the years," they wrote. "But at this point, I think it's cemented in internet history."