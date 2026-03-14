12 Of The Biggest Scandals In Chick-Fil-A History

The biggest scandal that has surrounded Chick-Fil-A over the last decade and a half has, without a doubt, been its repeated position against the rights of LGBTQ people. In 2012, things had been rumbling for awhile due to the fast food chain's donations to anti-LGBTQ charities, but the scandal really came to a head in July of that year, when president Dan Cathy told the Baptist Press that Chick-fil-A was supportive of "the biblical definition of the family unit." The statement caused immediate backlash from the LGBTQ community and its allies. CNN correspondent Joe Brown called the comments "backward and ignorant."

In a bid to distance itself from the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, The Jim Henson Company severed its business partnership with Chick-Fil-A (it had been working with the fast food chain on toys for its kids meals) in August 2012. In the same month, gay employees working at the chain's restaurants spoke out about their experiences dealing with homophobia in the workplace, which included listening to homophobic jokes and the fear of being fired because of their sexuality.

But, instead of issuing a hasty apology, Chick-Fil-A seemed to double down. Five years later, in 2017, it donated nearly $2 million to anti-LGBTQ organizations, like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Salvation Army. Seven years later, in 2019, Chick-Fil-A finally stopped donating to the controversial charities.