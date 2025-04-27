The Best Chicken Sandwich On Chick-Fil-A's Menu, According To Our Test

If you've got a hankering for a chicken sandwich somewhere in the United States, chances are good that one is just a stone's throw away at your nearest fast food joint. However, if you're hoping to sink your teeth into the best chicken sandwich of the bunch, you'd be best to drive straight past all those golden arches and red-and-white striped bucket signs and make your way to your local Chick-fil-A.

There's no denying that the chicken chain totally nails it when it comes to creating perfectly crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside servings of the bird, whether in nugget, strip, or, most famously, sandwich form. When it comes to the latter, it seems the restaurant's only true competition is with itself. Although we're big fans of Chick-fil-A's original chicken sandwich, there is one other on the menu that we think outranks it: the deluxe chicken sandwich.

While we ranked the nuggets as the number one chicken item on Chick-fil-A's menu, the chain's deluxe chicken sandwich came in at number two, making it the best sandwich offered by the eatery, at least according to our own taste test. As its name suggests, the "deluxe" is pretty much an upgraded version of the OG, topped off with the addition of lettuce and tomato, as well as your choice of a slice of cheese: either yellow American — which is standard — or event colby jack or pepper jack, which can each add some extra bite or spice, respectively. It may cost a little more, but trust us, it's worth it.