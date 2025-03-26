The Chick-Fil-A Secret Menu Hack That Turns Any Soda Into Dessert
We all love a good hack, especially when it's turning a run-of-the-mill ingredient or dish into something really special. And when that dish is a dessert, all the better (can you tell we have a sweet tooth here at Tasting Table?) So when we discovered that Chick-fil-A has a little secret that you can only find at some of its locations (it's that special), we hustled to get the inside scoop so we could share it with you.
It's called a frosted soda. You may be familiar with Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade and Frosted Coffee -– those are pretty much regulars on the menu. And you will often find seasonal frosted beverages on the menu, with 2025 seeing the chain's much-loved Key Lime Frosted Lemonade returning. But at certain stores, you can get your hands on a selection of other frosted drinks, including flavors like Frosted Hi-C Fruit Punch, Frosted Orange Fanta, Frosted Powerade, and Frosted Dr. Pepper.
We twigged onto this little hack in a post by @snackbetch on Instagram, who shared a list of Chick-fil-As that she's found offer these delightful creamy soda desserts. You choose the soda that you want to give super powers to, and Chick-fil-A mixes it with a hearty dollop of Icedream, the chain's frozen dairy vanilla treat.
Make your own frosted soda dessert
In essence, Chick-fil-A's frosted soda is a soda float. Remember the old days when some restaurants used to pop a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of your Coca-Cola or cream soda, and serve it to you as a float? Well, it's the same thing, with the only difference being that Chick-fil-A uses its Icedream product, which is a type of soft serve that is less creamy than standard ice cream, a little firmer, and has less fat in it, and is used in a couple of Chick-fil-A desserts.
So if you want to make a frosted soda that's closer to the one that some Chick-fil-As offer, buy a few scoops of Icedream. Otherwise, traditional ice cream is your better bet, being closer in composition to Icedream than frozen yogurt. The traditional float is made from Coke and vanilla ice cream, but you can customize your float using your fave soda since vanilla ice cream is fairly neutral, so it will work with most sodas. There are also a host of deliciously creative soda and ice cream mixes that you can try.
Freeze your glass for about 10 minutes to help keep the contents super cold. Pour 12 ounces or so of refrigerated soda into the glass slowly to avoid it from bubbling too much. Then, top with one to two scoops of ice cream, and add a final drizzle of your soda to top off the glass. Enjoy immediately or let the ice cream melt a little, then mix it all together.