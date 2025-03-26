The Chick-Fil-A Secret Menu Hack That Turns Any Soda Into Dessert

We all love a good hack, especially when it's turning a run-of-the-mill ingredient or dish into something really special. And when that dish is a dessert, all the better (can you tell we have a sweet tooth here at Tasting Table?) So when we discovered that Chick-fil-A has a little secret that you can only find at some of its locations (it's that special), we hustled to get the inside scoop so we could share it with you.

It's called a frosted soda. You may be familiar with Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade and Frosted Coffee -– those are pretty much regulars on the menu. And you will often find seasonal frosted beverages on the menu, with 2025 seeing the chain's much-loved Key Lime Frosted Lemonade returning. But at certain stores, you can get your hands on a selection of other frosted drinks, including flavors like Frosted Hi-C Fruit Punch, Frosted Orange Fanta, Frosted Powerade, and Frosted Dr. Pepper.

We twigged onto this little hack in a post by @snackbetch on Instagram, who shared a list of Chick-fil-As that she's found offer these delightful creamy soda desserts. You choose the soda that you want to give super powers to, and Chick-fil-A mixes it with a hearty dollop of Icedream, the chain's frozen dairy vanilla treat.