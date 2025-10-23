Chick-Fil-A's New Vending Machine Is Here For Your 3 A.m. Chicken Cravings (Except On Sundays)

The world is full of unusual vending machines, but if you head down to Georgia, you can get a sneak peak of one that can satisfy your Chick-fil-A cravings 24/6. Japan has long loved unusual vending machines, including ones that serve cakes in a can and ramen, and 7-Eleven once tried out a mashed potato vending machine, but this new Chick-fil-A option actually seems pretty straightforward. The chicken chain hasn't officially announced its rollout, and there is seemingly only one operating right now, but local news sources around Augusta, Georgia, have been reporting on the trial of the new vending machine, with the Augusta Chronicle saying that it is being tested in the Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center.

The single machine is located in the hospital's F entrance, which seems like an unusual choice as this news is sure to draw in plenty of Chick-fil-A fans from the surrounding area who aren't in need of any medical attention. The vending machine is digital and does not accept cash. It accepts credit and debit cards, as well as some digital payment options like Apple Pay. The Chick-fil-A vending machine will be dispensing chicken all day and night; however, just as the chain is famously closed on Sunday, the machine will also not be available. This is likely because, as WRDW reports, it must be restocked by local Chick-fil-A employees every 18 hours.