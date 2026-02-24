3 Fast Food Chains Offering Gluten-Free Burger Buns

Everyone deserves to have a tasty burger from a fast food joint, and with more restaurants adding gluten-free items to their menus, it's becoming easier for folks with wheat intolerances to enjoy a trip to the drive-thru. Whereas many chains used to only offer burgers and toppings wrapped in lettuce leaves (or no GF sandwiches at all) customers can now order gluten-free buns at three major fast food players: Shake Shack, Culver's, and Chick-fil-A.

Anyone with celiac disease or any other gluten sensitivity knows that dining out can feel like a game of roulette, with fast food spots being particularly risky. Meals are prepared quickly in smaller kitchens with only a few pieces of equipment, so it's possible that many "gluten-free" foods will share prep spaces with non-GF items, causing cross-contamination. Fortunately, Shake Shack, Culver's, and Chick-fil-A not only stock gluten-free buns, but they also take care to minimize contamination, according to testimonies from both employees and customers. That's why these three spots are counted among the best fast food restaurants for a gluten-free meal.

While gluten-free buns are certainly a boon, don't forget to inform the restaurant staff that you have a gluten intolerance. Be sure to ask if their GF foods are prepared on equipment shared with ingredients containing wheat. Not all franchise stores may follow the same practices as one another, so making your needs clear is best. With that, it's time to learn all about the gluten-free buns and food prep methods at the following fast food spots.