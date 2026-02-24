3 Fast Food Chains Offering Gluten-Free Burger Buns
Everyone deserves to have a tasty burger from a fast food joint, and with more restaurants adding gluten-free items to their menus, it's becoming easier for folks with wheat intolerances to enjoy a trip to the drive-thru. Whereas many chains used to only offer burgers and toppings wrapped in lettuce leaves (or no GF sandwiches at all) customers can now order gluten-free buns at three major fast food players: Shake Shack, Culver's, and Chick-fil-A.
Anyone with celiac disease or any other gluten sensitivity knows that dining out can feel like a game of roulette, with fast food spots being particularly risky. Meals are prepared quickly in smaller kitchens with only a few pieces of equipment, so it's possible that many "gluten-free" foods will share prep spaces with non-GF items, causing cross-contamination. Fortunately, Shake Shack, Culver's, and Chick-fil-A not only stock gluten-free buns, but they also take care to minimize contamination, according to testimonies from both employees and customers. That's why these three spots are counted among the best fast food restaurants for a gluten-free meal.
While gluten-free buns are certainly a boon, don't forget to inform the restaurant staff that you have a gluten intolerance. Be sure to ask if their GF foods are prepared on equipment shared with ingredients containing wheat. Not all franchise stores may follow the same practices as one another, so making your needs clear is best. With that, it's time to learn all about the gluten-free buns and food prep methods at the following fast food spots.
Culver's
Culver's is not only one of the best Midwestern chain restaurants, but also a reliable spot to get a gluten-free burger. A GF bun can be swapped into every Culver's ButterBurger, as well as other sandwiches like the Beef Pot Roast and Wisconsin Swiss Melt. Even better, the buns are shipped and served individually wrapped, so diners can assemble sandwiches themselves, reducing the chance of cross-contamination in the kitchen. The bun is steamed in the bag so it's nice and warm when it hits the tray.
Culver's gluten-free buns are made by Rotella, the same brand rumored to be behind Shake Shack's GF buns. That's why Culver's gluten-free burgers receive positive reviews, as customers praise the buns' softness and close resemblance to wheat buns. Culver's encourages customers to speak to staff about food allergy accommodations. As such, diners report that the staff will change their gloves, note the allergy on the order ticket, and cook your burger patty or other meats on a grill area that hasn't touched wheat ingredients. However, as with any restaurant that uses wheat ingredients, minor cross-contamination is always possible.
Whether or not Culver's charges extra for a GF bun depends on the location, and only some stores use dedicated gluten-free fryers for their fries. Confirming this with the staff will make your Culver's experience a safer one. And, according to Culver's allergen guide, some sandwiches (like the Harvest Veggie Burger) contain gluten in the fillings, so study the facts closely before you order.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is mainly known for its fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets, though it began selling breading-free grilled chicken back in 1989. In 2017, the chain debuted a gluten-free bun, allowing customers to finally enjoy a wheat-free grilled chicken sandwich. Like Culver's, Chick-fil-A's GF buns are delivered and served individually wrapped to cut down on cross-contamination. In fact, the chain recommends that gluten-sensitive customers assemble sandwiches themselves.
Chick-fil-A reportedly acts with caution when informed of wheat allergies, with staff changing their gloves and serving food in covered packaging to prevent contamination. Another huge win is that its fries are normally cooked in dedicated fryers separate from the chicken and other wheat-containing items, making it one of the three fast food chains that serve gluten-free fries. Of course, you'll want to ask the staff how the fries are made at your local store, but chances are you'll get to enjoy those golden-brown waffle-cut potatoes with your meal.
All of that said, some with celiac disease have had bad reactions to Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken. The chain's current recipe contains no soy sauce, wheat-based coatings, or other common foods that are not gluten-free, and is cooked separately from other items — yet some on social media have reported negative symptoms after eating the chicken nuggets and sandwiches. This could be due to accidental cross-contamination or individual sensitivities, as many other diners report feeling just fine after eating the grilled chicken, but your mileage may vary.
Shake Shack
When Shake Shack introduced gluten-free buns in 2016, GF diners were finally able to enjoy its famous burgers with crispy smashed patties. According to Shake Shack's website, most locations offer GF buns, and only a handful of sandwiches contain wheat in the fillings, preventing them from being made gluten-free. This includes the Chicken Shack with breaded chicken; the 'Shroom Burger and Shack Stack with breaded mushrooms; and the Veggie Shack, which contains farro (a type of wheat). The rest of Shake Shack's sandwich lineup, however, from the classic ShackBurger to the bacon-loaded SmokeShack, will please most GF customers.
Swapping a gluten-free bun into your Shake Shack sandwich will cost you $1 extra, but you get bread that's far from a dry, crumbly sponge. Shake Shack's GF bun is fluffy, tender, and gets rave reviews from diners. As for cooking practices, the staff is supposed to clean their hands, change their gloves, and use dedicated GF equipment and prep spaces for your food, according to employees and customers. However, one former employee on Reddit claimed that Shake Shack toasts its GF buns on the grill, which may cause cross-contamination if a grilled cheese was recently cooked there.
Unfortunately, ordering fries with your ShackBurger would be unwise. Shake Shack uses the same fryers for both its potatoes and gluten-containing items. Check the chain's official allergen guide for more info on dishes that may contain wheat.