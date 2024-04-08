We Ranked 11 Shake Shack Sandwiches, With One Option As The Clear Winner

For a restaurant that started out as a hot dog cart in the middle of Manhattan, Shake Shack has grown into something of a behemoth. With hundreds of locations worldwide and no signs of slowing down, Shake Shack manages still to offer a bite for every taste bud. Want something more invigorating than a classic cheeseburger? Order a chicken sandwich or a veggie burger instead. Are you both a vegetarian and a cheese lover? The 'Shroom Burger is right up your alley.

As a lover of burgers and fries that don't cost a fortune or require a long wait, Shake Shack is a frequent go-to meal spot for me, so I was excited to be able to taste each burger and sandwich on its menu for this ranking. I tried every item at Shake Shack's innovation kitchen in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The methodology included judging each burger and sandwich based on flavor, uniqueness, and innovation of burger toppings, as well as a cohesive, balanced bite that made me want to return for more.

To be completely candid, I don't think anything on the Shake Shack menu is bad, so using the word "worst" feels harsh. That said, there is undoubtedly a hierarchy of Shake Shack items. If your burger craving is strong and you're fortunate enough to live near a Shake Shack, consider this list of burgers and sandwiches, ranked least to most favorite, to help you decide what to nosh on next.