Every Culver's Burger, Ranked

Of all the fast food restaurants out there, Culver's is an absolute staple when it comes to consistently delicious burgers, custards, and cheese curds. Though Culver's may be known as a more regional, Wisconsin-specific chain, it actually has locations in 26 states, so even Southerners and Southwesterners can get in on the ButterBurger goodness. And, while Culver's offers a slew of unique menu items (including those cheese curds and a slew of custard-based desserts), it is indeed best known for its smash burger-like, signature ButterBurger.

Since ButterBurgers (and burgers in general) are so paramount to the Culver's experience, I've put the entire menu's worth of burgers to the taste test, ranking them from worst to best. Included in this ranking are ButterBurgers (with and without cheese), deluxe burgers, patty melts, and even a veggie burger — so it's safe to say that we cover a broad spectrum of burger preferences, all in search of that one that's worth getting at Culver's each and every time. My criteria for ranking the burgers came down to how good the burger tasted, what toppings were included and how well they worked, and if there were any special elements that made one stand out from the rest.