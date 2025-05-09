Culver's has a lot to offer, but ultimately, its pride and joy is none other than the beloved line of ButterBurgers. It's not without reason that this Midwest chain has become Andrew Zimmermann's gold standard for fast food burgers. It has perfected the art of making burgers, going beyond just following recipes and settling for subpar standards. Starting at the very beginning, Culver's picks and chooses the meat that will ensure juicy patties rich with natural beef flavors. Not just any partd of the cow will do: They need to be the carefully selected trio of sirloin, chuck, and plate.

Sirloin comes from the rear leg of the cow, where the muscle gets exercised often and, therefore, can be relatively tough and chewy. On the flip side, its bold, beefy flavor is top-notch, especially when intensified by the grilling process. The case is similar for chuck, which is a large primal cut that runs from the cow's lower neck all the way to its upper arms. Known primarily for its fat content, this cut gives the patties extraordinary flavor depth and that coveted juiciness. Last but not least: beef plate (otherwise known as the short plate — one of the most unique cuts of beef out there). Originating from the belly of the cow, it's loaded with fat and connective tissue, contributing a great deal of succulence and richness to Culver's burger patties.