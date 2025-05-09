The 3 Cuts Of Beef Culver's Uses For Its Burgers
Culver's has a lot to offer, but ultimately, its pride and joy is none other than the beloved line of ButterBurgers. It's not without reason that this Midwest chain has become Andrew Zimmermann's gold standard for fast food burgers. It has perfected the art of making burgers, going beyond just following recipes and settling for subpar standards. Starting at the very beginning, Culver's picks and chooses the meat that will ensure juicy patties rich with natural beef flavors. Not just any partd of the cow will do: They need to be the carefully selected trio of sirloin, chuck, and plate.
Sirloin comes from the rear leg of the cow, where the muscle gets exercised often and, therefore, can be relatively tough and chewy. On the flip side, its bold, beefy flavor is top-notch, especially when intensified by the grilling process. The case is similar for chuck, which is a large primal cut that runs from the cow's lower neck all the way to its upper arms. Known primarily for its fat content, this cut gives the patties extraordinary flavor depth and that coveted juiciness. Last but not least: beef plate (otherwise known as the short plate — one of the most unique cuts of beef out there). Originating from the belly of the cow, it's loaded with fat and connective tissue, contributing a great deal of succulence and richness to Culver's burger patties.
Proper preparation is key to these beef cuts reaching their full potential
Having rich, well-marbled beef cuts is only the start; they also require proper storage and preparation to cook up the very best beef burger patties. As stated on its website, Culver's only uses fresh meat for its burgers. And why does this matter so much? Frozen meat, for the most part, can suffer damage to its muscle fibers from the formation of ice crystals. Moreover, it also loses moisture and freshness over time — both of which play a crucial role in producing a vibrant, natural taste in the ButterBurgers that end up on your plate.
Along with that is a "press and sear" cooking technique that makes the most of the beef cuts' best features. Sirloin, chuck, and plate all have relatively tough tissue fibers that require lots of moisture to soften. Culver's uses a burger press that helps the patties cook evenly as they sear on the grill while also locking in all the moisture and fat juices. Furthermore, the patties are only flipped once during the entire grilling process. This keeps the juices right where they should be: inside the patties and not running all over the griddle. Contrasting with the tender meat in the center are the crispy edges, a seemingly minor detail that significantly elevates the eating experience.