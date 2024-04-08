Andrew Zimmern's Gold Standard For Fast Food Burgers - Exclusive

If you've been keeping tabs on Andrew Zimmern, you may have noticed he's been treading new ground with his to-go orders. Many fans associate the "Bizarre Foods" host with unique bites like coconut tree grubs and coral worms, but he's exploring something entirely unexpected nowadays: American fast food. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Zimmern explained that his fans have inspired him to take a closer look at chain restaurant cuisine. "We've had such success [trying fast food online,] and it's been accidental," he said. "I'm in an airport [saying,] 'Well, I've never tried that before. I should record this and put it on my social media.'"

It may surprise you that the same chef who introduced us to the likes of fermented skate is something of a newbie when it comes to fast food. Nevertheless, he's established some firm opinions. "Well, I love food — and I'm not a food snob — but I was kind of surprised at how great the Frosty was. I thought the burger was like, eh," he admitted. Rather than a Wendy's burger, Zimmern confirmed he prefers the offerings of Culver's.

"I'm in love with Culver's," Zimmern shared. "My friends have told me, 'You love Culver's so much, you will not like other fast food places,' because Culver's cooks everything to order."