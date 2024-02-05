Why Andrew Zimmern Believes Miami Is A New Culinary Capital - Exclusive Interview

We know you're a big fan of cooking with ingredients from various Asian cuisines. With the Lunar New Year coming up, do you have any special culinary traditions or treats that you bring out?

We celebrate it in our home because I think it's important. The kids are older now, but when they were younger, it was really important to celebrate holidays from lots of different cultures so they didn't grow up thinking that the only people who mattered had blonde hair cut in bangs. It was really important to me that my son be a globalist, that respect for culture went beyond pandering to actually experiencing it — and the easiest way to do that is through food.

I love to cook Chinese food, Thai food, Korean food. It's actually the majority of what we cook at home. I just did the menu, and it's been a couple of years since the main course was a Chengdu-style hot pot. So we're doing a Chengdu-style hot pot with, I think, 40 different ingredients to dip into it.

Wow, that's awesome.

It sounds like a lot, but it's actually not because there's cabbage, onions, carrots, tofu, bean sprouts, and three different types of Chinese greens. We're going to have shrimp, chicken, beef, fish balls, [and] king crab. So all of a sudden, you're up to 20. And then the rest of the stuff is mushrooms and pickles, and there's a lot of that. It's not that hard, but I get it, 40 sounds like a lot.

That's why I love a hot pot. You just put piles of things on wooden sticks. I do it the way they do it in Chengdu, where you go into restaurants, and you pick, and then they pile your ingredients on a tray, everything's on the skewer, and then you dip it in.

And we'll have a seasoned chili and cumin salt to dip into a few liquid dipping sauces. We'll have some really fiery hot chili condiments, some chili bean paste, and a miso dipping sauce. We'll definitely be doing homemade sheng jian bao, which is a bready soup dumpling. It's very popular in Shanghai; one of my favorite types of dumplings. We'll do a cold sesame noodle dish. My son has requested Singapore rice noodles. And then we'll probably have cold, marinated, spicy cucumbers, the hot pot, and big piles of fruit for dessert.

What kind of fruit do you serve?

The day beforehand, I'll go over to United Noodle, which is our big Asian market here in town. I've already left them a message saying, "If you're running out of pomelo, champagne mangoes, [or] Asian pears, put some aside." So I know I've got my favorites there, and then we'll just plug in with other stuff. Usually lychee is there, rambutan if they're in decent shape. I happen to be a huge pomelo lover. It's so acidic. It's perfect to have after a big meal like that.