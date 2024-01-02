The Spicy Bourbon And Beer Cocktail Giada De Laurentiis Serves At Parties

Giada De Laurentiis likes to set up a DIY bar for guests to help themselves at her parties, and she aims to include a featured drink that can get strangers talking. By setting out glasses, ingredients, and instructions for guests to refer to, De Laurentiis creates an ideal platform for friends and family to get hands-on and active throughout the course of the evening.

When choosing which kinds of drink recipes to offer her guests, De Laurentiis looks for something unique that can help break the ice in more ways than one. As she shared on Facebook, one of her go-to offerings, a maple bourbon and beer cocktail, lets guests enjoy all the flavors of fall and invites a bit of warmth to the party. The easy-to-make drink can be adjusted to suit the palates of each guest, and the pairing of quality whiskey with a chilled dark beer like a Negro Modelo builds a fizzy base that is at once celebratory, punchy, and flavorful.