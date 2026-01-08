The 14 Hands-Down Best Midwestern Chain Restaurants
If there's one region of America that takes food more seriously than the others, it would have to be the Midwest. Between the varieties of burgers, hot dogs, pastas, pizzas, and other stellar comfort foods, there's an almost endless amount of takes this area has on classic staples. From the different variations on pizza to the foods that are unique to specific communities, here's a look at the 15 hands-down best midwestern chain restaurants, from the most prominent to the most obscure (but still beloved) within this corridor of the American culinary experience, arranged from the restaurants with the most locations to the least.
This list will include restaurants that are within the Midwest region, have more than two locations (thus being a chain), and are well-reviewed. This means that restaurants that are primarily located outside the Midwest, have only one or two locations, and/or are generally reviewed poorly, cannot be included. However, if it has only a few locations, but is within the Midwest and is enjoyed by the majority of its patrons, it is a perfect candidate for this most.
Culver's
If you've only heard of one restaurant on this list, there's a good chance that restaurant is Culver's. With 1,051 locations currently operating, it's the largest chain on this list by far and operates in 26 different states. Although locations are littered throughout over half the states in the country, it was still started in and embodies the Midwest in both quality and variety.
The feature item at Culver's is its burgers, as the patties are juicy and crispy with perfectly fluffy buns, and simple yet delicious toppings. From the Culver's Deluxe (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo) to the Mushroom and Swiss, none of its burger (or patty melt) selections overdo it, but each overperforms in the flavor department. Another big aspect of Culver's is its frozen custard, as a lot of Midwesterners consider this their go-to ice cream place.
Along with the burgers and custard, Culver's also offers chicken sandwiches, seafood, salads, chili, and cheese curds, meaning there's something for everyone. You may not need to be physically in the Midwest to visit, but a trip to Culver's is well-worth your time as it's a great way to experience the midwestern palette.
Penn Station: East Coast Subs
Penn Station: East Coast Subs offers a sandwich experience that's a step up in quality from places like Subway, Jimmy John's, and Jersey Mike's to those in the Midwest. Across its 322 locations in 14 states, Penn Station offers a wide variety of sandwiches, ranging from its hot options, such as the cheesesteak, chicken teriyaki, and pizza subs, to its cold classics, including the club, Italian, or ham and Swiss (or create your own comic book-sized Dagwood sandwich). There's something for everybody here.
Although it's not "fast food," it's still made to order and available shortly after you place your order. The fresh-cut fries, served with a side of malt vinegar, are a perfect pairing with any sandwich, and there's enough variety to keep you coming back again and again. With Penn Station's first official restaurant opening in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1985, the brand has been the premier place for sandwiches in the Midwest for almost half a century.
Skyline Chili
The crowned jewel of Cincinnati, Skyline Chili, offers a culinary experience that is genuinely unique from anywhere else in the county (and world in general). Its two main dishes are its coney hot dogs and pasta, all of which invoke a mix of chili, cheese, and onions. A standard coney is a hot dog topped with signature Cincinnati chili (both spicy and sweet and made with a dash of cinnamon), mustard, onions, and (of course) a small mountain of cheese. The pasta, on the other hand, comes in three varieties: the three-way (chili and cheese), the four-way (chili, cheese, onions, or beans), and the five-way (chili, cheese, onions, beans, and cheese).
Whether you opt for the hot dogs or the pasta, it's a brand of comfort food that just isn't done the same at any other establishment. Skyline offers a look into the homely food culture that has defined the city for generations, and it's even been enjoyed by the most mordacious of food critics, Anthony Bourdain. Although it has 15 locations in Kentucky, Indiana, and even Florida, it's relatively sparse. If you want a taste of this hot, spicy, sweet, and cheesy concoction, it can be found littered all over the greater Cincinnati area and southern Ohio as a whole.
Cousins Subs
Despite there not being anything too novel or unique to Cousins Subs, it's still one of the better places to get a sandwich in all of the Midwest. This can be attributed to the restaurant's motto, "Better Bread, Better Subs," as that's exactly what this establishment offers. At Cousins Subs, four types of bread are proofed and baked daily, in-house, by staff who are trained to keep loaves fresh. From the Classic Club and Italian Special to the Cheesesteak and Bacon Cheddar, each sandwich is a top-tier version of a classic deli staple made with the utmost care and attention at each of its 97 locations.
Although there's no real novelty item at Cousins, the clear standout is its cheesesteak, which combines the style of Philadelphia cheesesteak with the iconic cheese of Wisconsin for a sandwich for gooey sub that's best experienced in the cheese state. In the style of Subway or Chipotle, you won't be waiting long for these sandwiches, but the time between you have them will feel like an eternity.
Portillo's
The best place to get an Italian-style beef sandwich with peppers outside (or within) Chicago is hands-down Portillo's. Residing in 10 states among 95 different locations, this eatery offers some of the most comforting food in all of the region. While the main feature is its beef sandwiches, complete with shredded beef, spicy Giardiniera, and a beef-ashue inspired dipping sauce, the chain also offers Chicago-style hot dogs, cheese sauce-covered fries, and burgers.
Although it's primarily associated (both in cuisine and location) with Chicago and Illinois as a whole, Portillo's can also be found in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. If you're left wanting more, it even offers its ingredients for purchase to take home and make your own gourmet sandwiches. While not quite as fast as the typical fast food restaurant, you won't be waiting long for your food as they make it in front of you for an as-fresh-as-possible taste.
Erbert's and Gerbert's
If you're looking for a restaurant whose sandwiches are as unique as they are delicious, look no further than Erbert's and Gerbert's. With items such as the Neuron (made with BBQ brisket and mac and cheese) and the Quatro (made with chicken and cranberry), Erbert's and Gerbert's have selections that you may not be able to find anywhere else, period. The chain has 64 locations spread across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and North Carolina. Along with its eclectic line of sandwiches, it also offers soups, mac and cheese, and bread bowls that can be filled with either.
Having opened its doors in 1988, it continues to grow its menu with new and equally creative items. Each of its sandwiches is named after characters and places from bedtime stories the founder's father used to tell them as a child. Not only does this speak to the care of the food by its chain, but to the franchise as a whole, it's an extension of the family's legacy.
LaRosa's
When it comes to midwestern pizza, the name "Buddy LaRosa" may just be the most recognizable. The Italian American restaurant's roots date back to 1954, meaning that it has been serving its community's quality pizza for the better part of the last century. Primarily located in the greater Cincinnati area, LaRosa's can also be found in Kentucky and Indiana, as well as other parts of Ohio.
You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the area for whom LaRosa's is not a go-to pizza place, as its reputation is firmly established among its patrons. Aside from offering pizza (with its oh-so-good signature sauce that's equally part savory as it is sweet and spicy), the restaurant also offers hoagies, calzones, salads, soups, wings, and a variety of Americanized Italian dishes. One specialty, called Rondos sees pizza dough, pesto, and provolone into blossom-shaped pizza pockets.
Despite the chain offering take-out and delivery like every other fast-food pizza franchise, LaRosa's sets itself apart with its classic Italian-style bistro aesthetic. There's a feel of eating in an upscale restaurant, until you realize that's actually just the family feel of old that's shining through.
Cassano's: The Pizza King
Originating out of Kettering, Ohio, in 1953, and still being largely associated with the Dayton area, Cassano's: The Pizza King offers another Midwestern take on the pizza. Its iteration involves an extremely thin (and generously charred) crust with its pieces cut into small, bite-sized pieces that make it near impossible not have "just one more piece." The locations are primarily spread across Ohio, but there is one of the chain's 34 restaurants that's located in Missouri.
Along with pizza, Cassano's also serves subs, salads, chicken wings, calzones, pasta, and other sides such as stuffed breadsticks (of different varieties) and toasted ravioli. Despite its varied menu, it's hard to beat one of its large classic pizzas with a side of Grippo's chips (which are offered inside), in a combo that's as delicious as it is common for Ohioans to enjoy for themselves and friends on a weekend night with a pitcher of cold draft beer.
Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe
Home of the loose-meat sandwich, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe is an integral part of the Midwest menu. Its origins date back to 1926, when a ground beef sandwich was peak innovation. Since then, it's spread its unique take on the burger to a total of 25 locations across four other states, including Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.
Serving its classic ground beef with a choice of mustard, pickle, and/or onion, varieties can also be ordered with cheese (cheddar and bleu are common), jalapeños, or barbecue pulled pork. Aside from Made-Rite's most defining sandwich, it also sells a variety of other soda fountain favorites: chicken sandwiches, grilled or fried, chips, shakes, ice cream, and even beer battered cod. Compared to burgers, loose meat sandwiches are an odd iteration to the uninitiated. But Maid-Rite has been the comfort fast-food of many Midwesterners for over a century now, and it's just as comforting as ever.
Swenson's
Currently found only within the state of Ohio, Swenson's is a Midwestern classic that should not be overlooked. Primarily serving burgers (particularly its Galley Boy) and fries, it also offers diner staples such as hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, egg salad, and milkshakes. The food being delicious, the real standout aspect of Swenson's is its classic drive-in atmosphere, as customers order and enjoy food in their car. This isn't just a move to seem retro, either: This is a functioning business model that has been standard since the restaurant opened in 1934.
Among the chain's 20 drive-in locations, it also has a few concession stands and food trucks scattered around the state. Whether you're looking for one of its iconic menu mainstays or one of many limited offerings (such as the toasted ravioli burger), any visit to Swenson's will provide both a delicious meal and a welcoming atmosphere that's becoming rarer and rarer to find in today's restaurants.
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whisky
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whisky's 16 plus locations can be found in six different states, but its Midwest bonafides are in locations found across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. Among them are some of the best tacos in all of the Midwest. Barrio is one of the more modern chains representing this region, and its selections are chosen for creativity. One such example is the bombshell, a taco shell option composed of queso and bacon between soft and crunchy tortillas, which you can select while building your own.
Aside from the typical meats and toppings that are expected in tacos, Barrio also offers more novel choices like blackened cod, lime shrimp, portobello mushrooms, Thai chili tofu, and slaw. Unique for a taco shop, it also has brunch selections that include classics like tostadas and chilaquiles, but pork and grits, beer braised bean tacos, and tequila laced brunch punch.
Schoop's
As one of the smaller chains on this list, Schoop's 12 locations can be found primarily in Indiana and Illinois, in terms of Midwest outposts. Schoop's signature burger recipe has been in rotation since 1948, which means it has been warming Midwestern bellies for 70 years. Its burger isn't the only standout reason that people frequent Schoop's. The chain has some old fashioned charm to it still, such as a menu that may vary by location.
In Crownpoint, IN, you can have a fresh baked pretzel bun, for example, while in Hobart, pork tenderloin makes a fine addition. Each locations is thrives on classic American drive-in grub — milkshakes, Chicago-style hot dogs, fries, and tuna melts own the midday menu, but some locations have morning choices as well. Portage, IN boasts Irish hashbrowns, corned beef hash, and the Schooper muffin — a sausage, egg, and cheese on English muffin. There's a reason this chain is so beloved by the communities it inhabits, and that's the premium quality of its ingredients and its simple yet classic sandwich builds.
DiCarlo's
Although there's a decent amount of pizza places on this list, there aren't any quite like DiCarlo's. Its pieces are square, its crust is crispy, its sauce is savory, and its cheese is fresh and uncooked. Yes, you read that correctly: this is pizza without melted cheese, and it is delicious. Called, "Ohio Valle pizza," the combination relies on the heat of the crust to warm the cheese, while flavor of the sauce, and the texture of the shredded, not quite melted provolone works to create something both fresh and unique. While not nearly as widespread as other Midwestern chains, DiCarlo's brings something iconic to the region.
There are currently only nine locations, spread among Ohio and outside of the Midwest. Whether you buy a whole tray (24 pieces), a half tray (12 pieces), a box (six pieces), by the individual slice, or elect to take one of its "Take n Bake" home kits, you're in for one of the most uniquely delicious takes on the Italian classic.
City Bird
Located primarily within Cincinnati, Ohio, City Bird may just offer the best chicken in the area. Similar to restaurants such as Canes, City Bird has only chicken tenders (in different servings/proportions) on its menu. This does not, however, mean its menu is lacking. On the contrary, the quality of its chicken elevates the establishment to one of the premier spots in the city, if not all of the Midwest.
Whether you choose to order it in its original state or tossed in City Bird's spicy oil, you're in store for chicken that is just as crispy as it is juicy, and that's bursting with more flavor than you thought possible for a chicken tender joint. No matter which of its eight locations you choose to visit, you're in for a treat as those in the 513 often consider it the best chicken spot, particularly when paired with its garlic Parmesan fries. City Bird can be found in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.
Methodology
In order to be considered for this list, each restaurant had to fit a few standards. First, each had to be primarily located within the Midwest region. This is officially defined as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, but restaurants with locations outside this region can still be considered as long as the majority of its restaurants are within it.
Second, each restaurant has to be a chain. This means that if it has only two or three locations, it cannot be included on the list. The food must be available to multiple communities within the Midwest, even if this means it's only contained to one or two states.
Finally, each restaurant must be generally well-regarded. While the occasional bad review is inevitable for restaurants (particularly for chains, as the possibility for the consistency and quality to become diluted is increased with each additional location), the overall sentiment towards the restaurant must be positive.