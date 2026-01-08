The 14 Hands-Down Best Midwestern Chain Restaurants

If there's one region of America that takes food more seriously than the others, it would have to be the Midwest. Between the varieties of burgers, hot dogs, pastas, pizzas, and other stellar comfort foods, there's an almost endless amount of takes this area has on classic staples. From the different variations on pizza to the foods that are unique to specific communities, here's a look at the 15 hands-down best midwestern chain restaurants, from the most prominent to the most obscure (but still beloved) within this corridor of the American culinary experience, arranged from the restaurants with the most locations to the least.

This list will include restaurants that are within the Midwest region, have more than two locations (thus being a chain), and are well-reviewed. This means that restaurants that are primarily located outside the Midwest, have only one or two locations, and/or are generally reviewed poorly, cannot be included. However, if it has only a few locations, but is within the Midwest and is enjoyed by the majority of its patrons, it is a perfect candidate for this most.