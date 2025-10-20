10 Classic Comfort Foods Midwesterners Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is the dish loaded with corn, cheese, or ranch and cooked in batches big enough to feed an army? Does it seem like the recipe spawned from a fever dream? Then it's probably from the Midwest. There's something about the iconic food of the Midwest that makes it a prime example of American cuisine. Sure, there's the famous seafood of the East Coast and epic burritos as big as your head in the Southwest, but the Midwest's food comes from a unique combination of modesty, necessity, and the altruistic need to feed a crowd, making it all-American through and through.

We're a country that loves comfort food, and no one does it better than Midwesterners. In this list, we'll take a peek into some classic home cooking that middle America has been dishing out for decades — not just the kind of thing you can scoop up at the Hy-Vee hot bar on your way home. Chances are, you've only indulged in these delicacies (to use that term loosely) if you grew up somewhere between Ohio and the Dakotas. However, they're worth taking a crack at in your own kitchen anywhere in the U.S. when a chilly evening calls for some humble, home-cooked grub. So nestle in, grab some pop, and dive into these potluck-friendly, down-to-earth comfort food classics courtesy of America's heartland.