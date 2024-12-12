The South Dakota Food So Popular It Has Its Own Festival

Chislic can be prepared in an assortment of ways, including grilled or fried, and some chefs may marinate the cubes or simply flavor them with salt. While chislic can be presented pierced on a stick, other restaurants may pile the chunks of meat onto a plate. Cooked chislic can be served with sauces or crackers, though you can also drizzle French dressing, ranch, BBQ sauce, or hot sauce on top of the cubed meat or use these as a kind of dipping sauce.

Hot debates have risen in attempts to locate the tastiest chislic in South Dakota's top restaurants. One city in particular — Freeman — seems to have developed a cluster of establishments serving up this well-known skewered meat. Though the dish was originally prepared with lamb or mutton, chislic can also be made with beef or venison. Different restaurants throughout the area have laid claim to their unique recipes, however.

Should you find yourself in South Dakota around the scheduled festival, you may also want to try a pheasant salad sandwich while you're in the area. Both options are delicious when accompanied by a pint of cold beer.