Maid-Rite Inspired Ground Beef Sandwich Recipe

Classic food combinations are a prime base for experimentation, yielding near-endless variations of tasty meals. Beef and buns go hand in hand, but you don't have to stick to burger patties with cheese. The iconic Maid-Rite sandwich, a version of the enduringly popular loose meat sandwich, was first created almost a century ago in Iowa, and it continues to be a local and national favorite. If you can't make the trek over to the Hawkeye state, try this variation at home.

Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt, this Maid-Rite inspired ground beef sandwich is sure to hit the spot. "This no-fuss recipe is quick and easy to prepare and can be on the table in under 15 minutes. It's hearty, tasty, and satisfying, and perfect for a busy weeknight." De Witt's recipe calls for cooking ground beef in a skillet with onions and seasonings before loading it onto a pillowy bun. Add pickles and your favorite condiments and dinner is served.

De Witt tells us, "The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity, but you can customize this however you like. Add a slice of American cheese or some mayonnaise and sliced hot peppers." A burger-adjacent sandwich pairs wonderfully with fries, and if you want to increase the vegetable content, toss a simple green salad or serve it with crudites and dip.