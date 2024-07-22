Maid-Rite Inspired Ground Beef Sandwich Recipe
Classic food combinations are a prime base for experimentation, yielding near-endless variations of tasty meals. Beef and buns go hand in hand, but you don't have to stick to burger patties with cheese. The iconic Maid-Rite sandwich, a version of the enduringly popular loose meat sandwich, was first created almost a century ago in Iowa, and it continues to be a local and national favorite. If you can't make the trek over to the Hawkeye state, try this variation at home.
Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt, this Maid-Rite inspired ground beef sandwich is sure to hit the spot. "This no-fuss recipe is quick and easy to prepare and can be on the table in under 15 minutes. It's hearty, tasty, and satisfying, and perfect for a busy weeknight." De Witt's recipe calls for cooking ground beef in a skillet with onions and seasonings before loading it onto a pillowy bun. Add pickles and your favorite condiments and dinner is served.
De Witt tells us, "The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity, but you can customize this however you like. Add a slice of American cheese or some mayonnaise and sliced hot peppers." A burger-adjacent sandwich pairs wonderfully with fries, and if you want to increase the vegetable content, toss a simple green salad or serve it with crudites and dip.
Gather the ingredients for Maid-Rite inspired ground beef sandwiches
For this recipe, you'll need lean ground beef, which De Witt notes strikes the right balance for this recipe. "I find that regular ground beef is too fatty and extra lean ground beef is a little too dry," she explains. Next, dice a small onion, and get some Worcestershire sauce, pickle brine, brown sugar, ketchup, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper, and hamburger buns. Pick up mustard, ketchup, and sliced pickles for serving, or add your favorite toppings.
Step 1: Grease and heat pan
Add cooking spray to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Add the meat
Place ground beef in the pan and break it into small pieces using a wooden spoon.
Step 3: Cook the meat
Cook beef halfway through, approximately 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the onions
Add the onions and stir.
Step 5: Add sauces, brine, and sugar
Add the Worcestershire sauce, pickle brine, brown sugar, and ketchup, and stir to combine.
Step 6: Season the meat
Add the seasonings. Stir to combine.
Step 7: Finish cooking the meat
Continue cooking the beef until all liquid is absorbed and the beef is cooked through, approximately 3 minutes.
Step 8: Add the meat to buns
Pile the beef on soft buns.
Step 9: Add garnishes and serve
Top with mustard, ketchup, and pickles, and serve.
What is the history of the Maid-Rite sandwich?
When a sandwich has a long-running history and loyal fans spanning close to a century, you know it's something special. Invented in 1926 by Fred Angell in Muscatine, Iowa, the Maid-Rite sandwich was an immediate success. "The original loose meat sandwich contained freshly ground beef served on a bun with mustard, pickles, and onion," De Witt describes. The delicious combination was an obvious winner, and Angell quickly franchised the idea at two other locations in Iowa over the next two years.
Soon after, Cliff Taylor bought one of the franchises and renamed the business, calling it Taylor's Maid-Rite Hamburger Shop. The restaurant flourished with its simple offering and remained in the family after Cliff's death. His son and wife continued running the business, and their daughter is presently at the helm of operations. The quality of the product remains consistent, with the beef used in the loose meat sandwiches still ground on a daily basis.
The loose meat sandwich in various forms has maintained its appeal over the decades because it's economical, nutritious, and endlessly adaptable. Although the origins of the sloppy joe sandwich are controversial, it seems likely that it was a novel spin on Maid-Rite's loose meat sandwich, served in tomato sauce.
How can I use the ground beef leftovers?
Depending on how heavily you load up the buns, you may have some ground beef mixture left over after you've assembled all the sandwiches. In fact, you might want to double the recipe to ensure you have extras after your meal. Thanks to the tasty sauces and spices in the ground beef mixture, the meat is juicy and packed with flavor, making it a perfect addition to numerous dishes. Pretty much any recipe that calls for well-seasoned ground beef will benefit from this mixture.
De Witt has several suggestions to get you started. "Add the leftover beef to an omelet or to a quesadilla or nachos." Other ways she recommends serving up the leftovers are in a taco salad or with fried rice. You could also use it as the base for a big pot of chili. Of course, you could just add some tomato sauce to turn your sandwich into a sloppy joe. Store the leftovers in the fridge for up to three days or make future you happy by freezing them for up to three months.