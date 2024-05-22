12 Best Ways To Use Up Extra Hamburger Buns

Whilst many of us have a fairly solid concept of what a pizza should look like — whether sporting a thin, thick, or stuffed crust — there's no reason why pizzas should be limited to traditional doughs and flat bases. In fact, many types of breads can be used as pizza crust, and hamburger buns are no exception, proving to be the perfect foundation for a quick and easy (but seriously tasty) dinner.

The main advantage of loading up burger buns with your favorite pizza toppings before baking until gooey and crisp is their handy size — which is particularly useful if you are feeding a few, since everyone gets their own personal pizzas with half a sliced bun forming the base for each one. If you have just one or two buns, using them in this way is great for a light lunch or mid-afternoon snack, while a large batch of buns will yield multiple handheld pizzas for a heartier meal.

Moreover, the consistency of burger buns results in an ideal pizza texture, crisping up perfectly as they bake while retaining a slight fluffiness. If, however, you are after a more authentic pizza experience, consider flattening the burger buns with a rolling pin beforehand, and then topping them with your choice of sauce and ingredients. Not only will this base feel a little more like the real thing, but you'll also have a larger surface area to work with, ideal for multiple toppings.