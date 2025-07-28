How To Make Just About The Best Coney Island Hot Dog You've Ever Tasted

Coney Island, known for its boardwalks, sandy beaches, mouthwatering food, and amusement park, is the birthplace of several American icons, including the hot dog. The concept of a sausage stuffed in a bun was first dreamed up and sold in Coney Island by German immigrant Charles Feltman; however, the Coney Island hot dog, sometimes called the Coney dog, topped with meat sauce, diced onions, and mustard, is not a Coney Island product.

While there is speculation around which Midwestern city invented the Coney dog, most will credit Detroit. It is there that Greek and Macedonian immigrants combined sauces traditionally used in their communities with the hot dogs famously sold in New York. The marriage of the cuisines created the Coney dog we know today: A unique blend of spices, beef, cracker meal, suet, and mustard on top of an all-beef frank and a warm bun.

Though the most traditional Coney recipe includes a few hard-to-find ingredients like beef hearts and suet, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's version allows anyone to make Coney dogs at home. Her Coney Island hot dog recipe is an easy, pantry-friendly version of the Detroit classic, made with ground beef, crackers, and vegetable shortening. Just imagine a rich and beefy sauce simmered with cracker crumbs and spices, spooned across hot dogs, which are topped with mustard and onions. It's as close to a real Coney dog as you can get without setting foot in Detroit.