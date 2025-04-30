Hawaiian-Style Hot Dogs With Pineapple Relish Recipe

The humble hotdog really is a thing of wonder. While you can't get much more simple or down-to-earth as a concept, the combination of a sausage served in bread is enjoyed across the globe. With thousands of variations on a theme, you will never be short of inspiration when looking for ways to switch things up.

For a simple way to elevate a hot dog, and specifically these Hawaiian-style hot dogs, we recommend adding some bacon to the mix. You can wrap your hot dogs in bacon before cooking them, add a slice or two into your hot dog bun, or even crumble some bacon on top as a deliciously savory and salty garnish. If you want even more pork in your bun, barbecue pulled pork works wonderfully with the other flavors already present in the hot dog.

For some other topping ideas, try adding in some grilled bell peppers or fried onions for extra crunch. Jalapeños will add extra heat, but if you prefer to keep things on the mild side, some diced or mashed avocado will keep things cool and creamy. Pickles, green onions, and coleslaw are also excellent additions to this hot dog recipe, and will help to give you plenty of variety when enjoying this dish.