Hawaiian-Style Hot Dogs With Pineapple Relish Recipe
You really can't go wrong with a good hot dog. The combination of sausage, bread, and toppings is popular worldwide, and, with the amount of variety out there to inspire you, you'll never grow bored. To really up your hot dog game — and venture away from the classic accompaniments of ketchup and mustard — try this Hawaiian-style hot dog with pineapple relish recipe at your next cookout or dinner party.
From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this Hawaiian-style hot dog recipe pairs a classic pork hot dog with a wonderfully tropical, tangy, and punchy pineapple relish for a summery dinner you won't soon forget. Topped with barbecue sauce, sriracha mayo, and a sprinkling of crushed nori, this hot dog is fully-loaded with Hawaiian-inspired flavors. Ready in under 20 minutes and easy to throw together, these hot dogs are as equally well-suited for busy weeknights as they are for more laidback backyard BBQs.
Gather the ingredients for Hawaiian-style hot dogs with pineapple relish
To begin this Hawaiian-style hot dogs with pineapple relish recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the pineapple relish you will want finely diced pineapple, diced red onion, diced tomato, chopped cilantro, and lime juice. For the hot dogs themselves, you'll need store-bought pork hot dogs, hot dog buns, sriracha mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, and crumbled or sliced nori for garnish.
Step 1: Add pineapple, onion, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice to bowl
To make the pineapple relish, add the diced pineapple, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice to a bowl.
Step 2: Mix well to create pineapple relish
Mix well and set aside.
Step 3: Heat a grill pan
Heat a lightly-oiled grill pan to a medium-high heat.
Step 4: Line up hot dogs on pan
Place the hot dogs onto the heated grill pan.
Step 5: Char the hot dogs
Cook the hot dogs for 6 to 8 minutes, turning regularly, until heated through and lightly charred. Remove from heat and set aside.
Step 6: Begin assembling the hot dogs
Place cooked hot dogs into buns.
Step 7: Top hot dog with pineapple relish
Top with a spoonful or two of pineapple relish.
Step 8: Drizzle with sauces
Drizzle the hot dogs with sriracha mayo and barbecue sauce.
Step 9: Garnish with nori and serve these Hawaiian-style hot dogs
Top with a pinch of two of crumbled nori before serving.
What to serve with Hawaiian-style hot dogs
Ingredients
- 2 cups pineapple, diced
- ⅓ cup red onion, finely diced
- ½ cup tomato, diced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- 6 pork hotdogs
- 6 hotdog buns
- 2 tablespoons sriracha mayonnaise
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon nori, crumbled
Directions
- To make the pineapple relish, add the diced pineapple, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice to a bowl.
- Mix well and set aside.
- Heat a lightly-oiled grill pan to a medium-high heat.
- Place the hot dogs onto the heated grill pan.
- Cook the hot dogs for 6 to 8 minutes, turning regularly, until heated through and lightly charred.
- Place cooked hot dogs into buns.
- Top with a spoonful or two of pineapple relish.
- Drizzle the hotdogs with sriracha mayo and barbecue sauce.
- Top with a pinch of two of crumbled nori before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|251
|Total Fat
|14.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|31.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|8.0 g
|Sodium
|592.5 mg
|Protein
|8.9 g
How can I customize this Hawaiian-style hot dog recipe?
The humble hotdog really is a thing of wonder. While you can't get much more simple or down-to-earth as a concept, the combination of a sausage served in bread is enjoyed across the globe. With thousands of variations on a theme, you will never be short of inspiration when looking for ways to switch things up.
For a simple way to elevate a hot dog, and specifically these Hawaiian-style hot dogs, we recommend adding some bacon to the mix. You can wrap your hot dogs in bacon before cooking them, add a slice or two into your hot dog bun, or even crumble some bacon on top as a deliciously savory and salty garnish. If you want even more pork in your bun, barbecue pulled pork works wonderfully with the other flavors already present in the hot dog.
For some other topping ideas, try adding in some grilled bell peppers or fried onions for extra crunch. Jalapeños will add extra heat, but if you prefer to keep things on the mild side, some diced or mashed avocado will keep things cool and creamy. Pickles, green onions, and coleslaw are also excellent additions to this hot dog recipe, and will help to give you plenty of variety when enjoying this dish.
What other ways can I cook the hot dogs?
Hot dogs are a great dinner time staple. This U.S. classic is enduringly popular, simple to assemble, and versatile enough that you can never grow bored. Instead of switching out your toppings though, why not try cooking your hot dogs in a different way the next time you fancy mixing things up a little?
This recipe makes good use of a grill pan for an easy way to get that cookout flavor, while also providing a nice light char and those distinct grill marks to boot. Of course, if the weather is nice and the grill is hot, then by all means, barbecue them, go ahead and toss these bad boys on the grill. You can also pan-fry the hot dogs or cook them under the broiler to create a beautiful crust on the outside.
Alternatively, you can bake the hot dogs in the oven, which is a great way to cook for a crowd, and a method that requires minimal attention. If you like your hotdogs plump and juicy, then boiling them is also a viable option, just until they're heated through.