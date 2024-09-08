Tres Chic Hot Dog Croissant Recipe

Hot dogs aren't exactly known for being the most high-end food, and in many settings, they're actually considered to be somewhat low-brow at best. This très chic hot dog recipe, however, will alter all your previous conceptions about hot dogs, proving that even they can be elegant, refined, and, well, truly chic. Brought to us by recipe developer Tess Le Moing, these hot dogs reach chic status and give a nod to Le Moing's French roots thanks to a few key components: perfectly-scored hot dogs, bright, fresh toppings like crunchy cornichons, and croissant buns (which we'll touch more on later).

Now, before you go panicking because you don't have a grill and therefore won't be able to achieve those chic grill marks, fear not. "I don't have a grill and if you don't either, don't worry," Le Moing assures. "There's a perfectly easy method for creating those gorgeous grill marks without a grill." The key is to simply use a knife to score the hot dog yourself, then sear them on a skillet to help define the marks. Though these may be slightly fancier than your average wiener and require a few more ingredients, the process of assembling a très chic hot dog is similarly easy to assembling a non-chic one, so there's nothing stopping you from making your next backyard barbecue a whole lot more elegant.