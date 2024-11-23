Simmered And Loaded Brazilian Hot Dog Recipe
Jumbo hot dogs simmered in tomato sauce and loaded with a host of crunchy and salty toppings are the ultimate Brazilian street food that you can make right at home! Despite these dogs' decadent appearance, they're actually quite easy and quick to make. What's more, they're loaded with tons of umami flavor that comes from the hot dogs cooking in the sweet, fragrant tomato sauce.
Although toppings for these dogs can vary, the most signature and essential addition is batata palha, which are simply crunchy, packaged potato sticks. However, you can replace them with crushed potato chips for a similar effect. In this recipe from developer Leah Maroney, we also add ketchup, mayo, and mustard to the saucy goodness to create a deliciously messy treat.
Serve these loaded babies as quickly as you can or else the sauce will start soaking into the buns! Add your favorite picnic sides, such as potato salad or pasta salad, for a complete meal.
Gather the Brazilian hot dog ingredients
Jumbo beef hot dogs are the primary ingredient that you need. However, these can be substituted with whatever hot dog you prefer or even your favorite sausage. You'll then saute onions and yellow bell pepper in olive oil, but you can use green or red bell pepper a mix of the three. Then, you'll need canned tomato sauce. Salted or unsalted will work fine; just adjust your final salt addition as needed.
For seasonings, you'll need sugar, black pepper, dried oregano, and paprika. We like to use hot paprika, but smoked or sweet paprika are also excellent substitutions. Pick a hot dog bun that is sturdy enough to hold up to all of the sauce. denser brioche or hoagie rolls can work well. To top off the dogs, add a drizzle of mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup. Finally, they're loaded with crunchy, packaged potato sticks and Parmesan cheese. Choose grated or shredded Parmesan cheese — either will work well!
Step 1: Split the hot dogs
Split each hot dog down the center without fully cutting it in half.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Add the olive oil to a large saute pan and heat on medium heat.
Step 3: Saute the onions and garlic
Add the onions, garlic, and bell pepper to the oil and saute on medium-low heat until softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Simmer the tomato sauce
Add the tomato puree, sugar, salt, pepper, oregano, and paprika. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
Step 5: Add the hot dogs
Add the split hot dogs to the sauce and cover with a lid. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Add saucy hot dogs to the buns
Add the hot dogs to the buns and drizzle with the mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup.
Step 7: Top with potato sticks and cheese
Top with the shoestring potatoes and Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.
Ingredients
- 4 jumbo beef hot dogs
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium bell pepper, diced
- 12 ounces tomato puree
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 4 hot dog buns
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 6 ounces shoestring fried potatoes
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
What are the origins of Brazilian hot dogs?
Brazilian hot dogs, known as "cachorro quente" (the words for "dog" and "hot "in Portuguese) are thought to have originated from both German and American influence in Brazil in the 20th century. It's unknown who created the first Brazilian-style hot dog, but it was largely made popular in the city of Sao Paulo as a street food. It's a hearty food that's quick and easy to prepare and eat on the go. Now, it's often served as a homemade comfort food or for large crowds at barbecues.
Many of the toppings and inventive ingredients can be attributed to the agriculture of Brazil and the snack food staples of the country. Toppings can vary widely depending on the area where they are enjoyed, much like the different regional hot dogs in the United States. However, each variety involves simmering the hot dogs in a type of tomato sauce, topping them with crunchy potato sticks, and adding other condiments.
What are some other toppings for Brazilian hot dogs?
The toppings for Brazilian hot dogs are endless! There are so many ingredients that complement the simmered hot dogs. The most popular are potato sticks and classic American condiments, but there are many other options. The most important aspects are the crunch and the sauce, and there are many different ways to achieve those textures and flavors. Brazilian cooks often add crunchy, sweet corn kernels on top for a nice pop of color and textural variety. Green canned peas can also be used for a similar effect, and crispy bacon bits can also add that crunch factor.
For the saucy aspects, you can add ground beef to the tomato sauce to turn it into something that resembles a chili. Other cooks frequently spread Mashed potatoes onto the bun before adding the saucy dogs. This helps prevent the bun from getting soggy too quickly, as it provides a barrier between the hot dog and the bun. The potatoes also add to the saucy and creamy qualities of the dish. This is a great way to use leftover mashed potatoes in a new way.