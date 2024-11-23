Simmered and Loaded Brazilian Hot Dog Recipe

Jumbo hot dogs simmered in tomato sauce and loaded with a host of crunchy and salty toppings are the ultimate Brazilian street food that you can make right at home! Despite these dogs' decadent appearance, they're actually quite easy and quick to make. What's more, they're loaded with tons of umami flavor that comes from the hot dogs cooking in the sweet, fragrant tomato sauce.

Advertisement

Although toppings for these dogs can vary, the most signature and essential addition is batata palha, which are simply crunchy, packaged potato sticks. However, you can replace them with crushed potato chips for a similar effect. In this recipe from developer Leah Maroney, we also add ketchup, mayo, and mustard to the saucy goodness to create a deliciously messy treat.

Serve these loaded babies as quickly as you can or else the sauce will start soaking into the buns! Add your favorite picnic sides, such as potato salad or pasta salad, for a complete meal.