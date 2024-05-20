Toppings Make All The Difference In Brazilian-Style Hot Dogs

A lot of people might consider hot dogs an all-American food. However, many folks around the world would take issue with that, especially in sausage-centric European societies. Regardless, Americans can at least lay claim to Coney Island dogs wrapped in a long steamed bun and piled high with white onions, chili, and lots of mustard. Putting pride aside, however, opens some stunning possibilities for hot-dog nirvana. Specifically, there's a thing called Brazilian-style hot dogs featuring toppings you might not have never imagined.

The dogs and buns may appear similar to ordinary American hot dogs at first glance — until the parade of toppings march into place. The possible toppings may initially seem incongruous to some. However, dressing a Brazilian hot dog might only require only a repositioning of your brain concerning what "should" get tucked inside a hot dog bun.

Like American-style hot dogs, the Brazilian counterparts have few actual limitations. But they do have norms, with the toppings making all the difference. You'll sometimes find mashed potatoes lining the bun, with options for topping with corn, peas, peppers, diced ham, ground beef, shredded carrots, peppers, Parmesan, crunchy potato sticks, or even a cute little quail's egg. Notice that those are "options," meaning you're unlikely to have more than four or five at time on a single Brazilian dog.