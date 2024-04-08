15 Ways To Use Canned Vienna Sausages

Canned foods provide a convenient and slightly more affordable way to eat compared to dining out or purchasing fresh food to make yourself, and Vienna sausages are no exception. A top choice for canned meats you should consider stocking in your pantry, there are various Vienna sausage options on the market, including low sodium, chicken sausage in chicken broth, barbeque flavored, and more. Frankly, the variety of canned Vienna sausages means there are numerous compelling ways to use them in meals and snacks — and you don't have to stick to eating them straight out of the can.

There are plenty of options available to bring some additional pizzazz to canned Vienna sausages. They can act as a suitable hot dog replacement in several different dishes (like macaroni and cheese) or serve as a unique addition to a grazing platter. You can even get creative when slicing Vienna sausages by dicing them, cutting them into coin-sized pieces, or using a crinkle cutter (the type normally used for potatoes) for a wavy cut. If you'd like to turn this canned meat product into an appealing appetizer or a delightful main dish, here are 15 ways to use canned Vienna sausages and transform this common pantry staple.