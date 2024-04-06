16 Ways To Elevate Corn Dogs

Corn dogs are a delicious easy-to-eat food. Whether you make them from scratch, purchase them as a snack at the fair, or buy them frozen, there are plenty of ways to elevate corn dogs. From customizing the batter with a spicy boost or using pancake batter to turn it into a brunch item, there are many ways to switch up your corn dogs simply with the batter. Other methods include the hot dog itself, whether you grill it or use a different type of sausage altogether. You can even plate the corn dogs, so they seem like a chic dish to serve at a party.

We'll share why you'll want to try these methods and what makes them so tasty. Luckily, there are plenty of ways not only to enjoy but improve corn dogs, so it's not something you only think about as fair food — although that is a perfectly delicious place to eat them. Most of these tips are for when you make corn dogs from scratch, but we'll specify if the upgrade applies to store-bought, fair fare, or frozen corn dogs.