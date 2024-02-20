A Hot Dog Salad Is The Fresh Twist On The Classic Worth Giving A Try

Regional hot dogs are divisive. From Detroit's "chili" covered Coney Islands to Seattle's cream cheese-and-jalapeño franks, everyone thinks their municipality's hot dog variation stands above the rest. But likely no hot dog is more prone to provoking rancor than the beloved Chicago dog. Wholly unlike any other city's creation, Chicago dogs are a carnival of flavors, textures, and temperatures. An all-beef, skin-on frank sits in a sweet steamed bun under a mountain of bright yellow mustard, a whole pickle spear, sweet neon green relish, spicy raw onions, tangy sport peppers, vibrant tomato slices, and a crucial dusting of celery salt. To some, it's beautiful; to others, it's a mess.

If you're in the latter camp, maybe you just need to reframe your thinking. In Chicago hot dog stand vernacular, when someone orders a dog with everything, the order taker says it is to be "dragged through the garden." Indeed, whereas some specialty hot dogs eschew the fresh in favor of meat sauces and shredded cheese, a Chicago hot dog is strewn with enough crunchy vegetables and tangy sauces that it could make for a nice salad. In fact, it does.

Hot dog salad is just what it sounds like: All the typical toppings of a frank — Chicago or otherwise — served atop a bed of greens rather than in a bun. With so much overlap in the Venn diagram of a Chicago dog and a salad, the pairing is natural, but it isn't the only path forward.