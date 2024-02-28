Skip The Deep-Frying And Add Hot Dogs To Your Cornbread

For many comfort food lovers, the corndog is even better than the hot dog. After all, the corndog has everything that we love about the hot dog, but in a delicious, deep-fried vessel. However, not everyone wants to deal with deep frying at home — and luckily, there's a way to get around this and still enjoy all the benefits of homemade corn dogs: Add hot dog pieces to your homemade cornbread.

Unlike deep frying, which can get messy and be a hassle, this method couldn't be easier. Simply fill a muffin tin with cornbread batter, then place a piece of hot dog — one-quarter or one-third of a hot dog should be the perfect size — and bake as normal. The result is mini hot dogs surrounded by soft, savory cornbread. In other words, it's just like a corndog — and you may even prefer the cornbread version to traditional corn dogs.

There's also another, similar method you can try if you prefer to bake a full cornbread. Instead of cornbread muffins. Simply place as many hot dog pieces throughout the batter as you please, then bake.