The Biggest Differences Between Butter And Shortening

Choosing between butter and shortening presents one of the more confusing decisions you have to make on your trip to the grocery store. Everyone knows and loves the time-tested staple that is butter. It's rich and creamy and delicious — usually too tempting to pass up. Shortening on the other hand, well ... most of us know it exists at least. It's a fine substitute for butter, but is it healthier or way less so? And if it's not more nutritious, why does it exist in the first place? Butter seems good enough to not need a substitute, and with lard, olive oil, and all the other options out there we have no shortage of cooking fats to choose from. Yet shortening endures, with those cans of Crisco lining pantry shelves year after year. So obviously it's good for some things.

One clear reason for the existence of shortening these days is that it's vegan, making it a solid alternative for people who don't eat dairy or animal products. Even for people without dietary concerns, shortening has its uses, especially in baking. It's certainly made to mimic butter in a lot of ways, but it tastes a little different and its constitution affects the texture of foods it's cooked with in different ways.

The butter or shortening conundrum is a classic case of two ingredients that aren't really better or worse than each other in any specific way. It all comes down to your personal preference between two similar outcomes.