Carla Hall Uses Both Butter And Shortening For The Flakiest Biscuits Ever

Carla Hall is the queen of biscuits and to achieve those flaky layers of baked dough that biscuit lovers know and love, she uses a Wonder Twins combination of vegetable shortening and cold, grated butter to achieve this perfection. Why both? Fats, in general, are going to leave your biscuits tender and moist and create that beautiful texture of fluffy layers, but pairing up shortening and butter, as Hall does in her recipe for Food Network, for this baked good is going to give you a biscuit that is both flaky and tasty.

Shortening has a higher melting point compared to butter. This ingredient is going to add a lightness to the biscuit, helping to create that fluffy tower of layers. Butter also helps with the texture and this beloved dairy that makes everything it touches a masterpiece is going to up the flavor quotient for the dough even more, making it savory and delicious without leaving a greasy or heavy feeling in your mouth. These fats are equally important when making biscuits, and together, they are quite the superpower couple.