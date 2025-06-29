Our Watermelon Lime Slushie Recipe Is Light And Refreshing

In the warm summer months, there's nothing better than hydrating yourself with one of nature's most water-packed fruits, watermelon. Sugary, artificially flavored slushies of the past just got a major upgrade with this light and refreshing watermelon lime slushie. Frozen watermelon is the base of the drink, and a splash of coconut water not only adds electrolytes but also natural sweetness. The star of the show is the mint-infused maple syrup, which adds some sweet minty flavor, and tangy lime is the twist that brings it all together. This magical drink is perfect for pool parties, brunches, cookouts, or kids' parties, and is wonderful as a post-workout recharge.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My blender gets a lot of use in my household, and I turn to slushies for those times when the outside temperature is rising and water just won't cut it to quench my thirst. Once you have frozen the watermelon, it's a snap to blend this refreshing drink together, and it's always a hit."