Our Watermelon Lime Slushie Recipe Is Light And Refreshing
In the warm summer months, there's nothing better than hydrating yourself with one of nature's most water-packed fruits, watermelon. Sugary, artificially flavored slushies of the past just got a major upgrade with this light and refreshing watermelon lime slushie. Frozen watermelon is the base of the drink, and a splash of coconut water not only adds electrolytes but also natural sweetness. The star of the show is the mint-infused maple syrup, which adds some sweet minty flavor, and tangy lime is the twist that brings it all together. This magical drink is perfect for pool parties, brunches, cookouts, or kids' parties, and is wonderful as a post-workout recharge.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My blender gets a lot of use in my household, and I turn to slushies for those times when the outside temperature is rising and water just won't cut it to quench my thirst. Once you have frozen the watermelon, it's a snap to blend this refreshing drink together, and it's always a hit."
Gather the ingredients for watermelon lime slushie
To make this recipe, you only need 5 ingredients. Pick up a seedless watermelon. We are going to be freezing it, so to save a step, you can hit up the frozen section of the store and grab a bag of frozen watermelon. Then you'll need maple syrup, mint, a lime or lime juice, and coconut water.
Step 1: Spread the watermelon on a baking sheet
Place the cubed watermelon on a baking sheet in a single layer.
Step 2: Cover and freeze
Cover and freeze for a minimum of 4 hours.
Step 3: Add syrup and mint to a pot
Add the maple syrup and mint leaves to a small pot.
Step 4: Simmer the syrup
Simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 5: Strain and chill
Strain, cover, and chill in the fridge.
Step 6: Add the watermelon and syrup to a blender
When the watermelon is frozen, add it to a blender with the chilled maple syrup, lime juice, and coconut water.
Step 7: Blend the slushie
Blend until slushy using the blender tamper if needed.
Step 8: Add to glasses
Transfer to 2 glasses.
Step 9: Serve the slushie
Garnish and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|226
|Total Fat
|0.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|46.2 g
|Sodium
|138.2 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g
Can I customize the slushie with other ingredients?
There are many variations to this slushie if you want to change things up. For starters, instead of the coconut water, you can go for chilled hibiscus tea to stay in the same color hue, and add some powerful health benefits. If you have juice on hand, orange juice or white grape juice will work well in the slushie. You can even add sparkling water, either in a fun flavor or just plain. To give it a creamy texture, swap out the coconut water for coconut milk.
Along with the watermelon, for a little more hydration, add in some cucumber. Just peel and slice it and add about ½ cup to the mixture. This won't overpower the slushie and make it too thin.
Other herbs can be added too, alongside the mint or in place of it. Fresh basil makes a nice herbal twist. For a zingy kick, try adding in some grated ginger. To turn the slushie into a refreshing cocktail, add a shot of tequila or vodka. Or add in a quarter cup of rosé to make a summer slushie cooler.
Why is my watermelon slushie watery or not slushie enough?
To make sure your watermelon slushie has the right slushie consistency, here are a few tips. Make sure to freeze the watermelon solid like an ice cube. This will take at least 4 hours, but if you can freeze it overnight, that is best. Also, if it is clumped together, it will be hard to blend, so laying the watermelon spaced out in a single layer will give you the best results.
You also want to go easy on adding liquid. It will seem hard to blend, and this is where the blender tamper will come in handy. If you add too much liquid, it will still be a delicious drink, but it won't be a slushie. You also want to be sure to avoid blending for too long, which can melt the mixture.
If you want to make the slushie ahead of time, the best way is to make the full recipe and pour it into ice cube trays. That way, all of the ingredients are combined, and you will just need to re-blend the cubes to create the slushie.