Need A New Snack? Try This Air Fryer Zucchini Chips Recipe

There's no need to run to the store the next time you have a hankering for colorful and salty veggie chips — they can easily be made at home. Air fryer zucchini chips are just one of the recipes you can make in an air fryer, a convenient appliance that helps you make delicious crispy dishes without deep frying them in fat or firing up the oven. Zucchini is a great option for veggie chips because it's easy to slice, it already comes in just the right shape and size, and it's a nutritious, low-calorie, non-starchy vegetable. Those avoiding white potatoes may especially appreciate this treat.

Making healthy veggie chips at home is pretty straightforward, and recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a simple recipe for zucchini chips made in the air fryer that really delivers with a salty, garlicky flavor and a crispy texture. They're delicious on their own, but the recipe also includes a creamy mint dip that creates another layer of flavor from the bright mint and zesty lemon juice, and a contrasting mouthfeel from the creamy Greek yogurt.

Homemade zucchini chips are more economical than specialty veggie chips from the store, and you get the added satisfaction of making something from scratch — especially gratifying when you're making a healthier version (but just as delicious!) of a more processed store-bought product. As an added bonus, it will make your kitchen smell great, so consider this recipe for your next homemade snack.