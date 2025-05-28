How To Make Healthy Veggie Chips At Home
We're big fans of classic potato chips — they're a crowd-pleasing snack, and it's hard to beat the satisfying salty crunch. But even we have to admit (however reluctantly) that their nutritional profile makes potato chips better as an occasional snack than a regular part of the menu. So, when the craving for something crispy and salty just doesn't go away, enter veggie chips.
Step one is picking the vegetables you'd like to turn into chips. Keep in mind that the final result won't taste exactly like the fresh version of the veg, but will still carry gentle undertones of the flavor you choose. Kale chips are massively popular on social media, zucchini chips taste very neutral (in case you have a complicated relationship with vegetables), and carrot chips come with a nice underlying sweetness. You can create a chip mix of different veggies for a flavorful and colorful variety — throw in some beetroots or pumpkins. We've even made homemade chips from eggplants.
Once you have your assortment of vegetables, it's time to cut them. You'll want a very thinly sliced cut — thicker cuts hold more moisture and will take longer to bake. You can use a knife, but a mandoline is even better; it will ensure that all of your chips have about the same thickness, so you won't end up with some of them burnt and the others only half-baked.
Three easy ways to bake veggie chips
Before you bake the veggie chips, it's good to season them with a little bit of salt. Onion powder, sweet paprika, and dried herb mixes also work great. If you like the chips extra salty, add the bulk of the salt after they're baked to prevent them from getting too soggy. Coating them with oil is not a must, but it does make them crunchier — as long as it's used in moderation.
Baking the chips is the fastest way to make them — it only takes about 20 minutes in a 400-degree oven. Air frying will take just a bit more — 25 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. But you can't make a big batch at once. Make sure to flip the chips halfway through, both in the air fryer and in the oven, and keep a close eye on them. The ideal baking time depends on the type of veggie and its thickness.
Another option is to use a dehydrator, especially if you're looking to make bigger batches and have some extra time on your hands. A dehydrator works at a lower temperature than the oven and can take up to 12 hours to fully dehydrate your chips. If you're still shopping for one, we made a list of the absolute best food dehydrators, according to reviews.