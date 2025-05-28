How To Make Healthy Veggie Chips At Home

We're big fans of classic potato chips — they're a crowd-pleasing snack, and it's hard to beat the satisfying salty crunch. But even we have to admit (however reluctantly) that their nutritional profile makes potato chips better as an occasional snack than a regular part of the menu. So, when the craving for something crispy and salty just doesn't go away, enter veggie chips.

Step one is picking the vegetables you'd like to turn into chips. Keep in mind that the final result won't taste exactly like the fresh version of the veg, but will still carry gentle undertones of the flavor you choose. Kale chips are massively popular on social media, zucchini chips taste very neutral (in case you have a complicated relationship with vegetables), and carrot chips come with a nice underlying sweetness. You can create a chip mix of different veggies for a flavorful and colorful variety — throw in some beetroots or pumpkins. We've even made homemade chips from eggplants.

Once you have your assortment of vegetables, it's time to cut them. You'll want a very thinly sliced cut — thicker cuts hold more moisture and will take longer to bake. You can use a knife, but a mandoline is even better; it will ensure that all of your chips have about the same thickness, so you won't end up with some of them burnt and the others only half-baked.