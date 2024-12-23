12 Absolute Best Food Dehydrators Ranked, According To Reviews

While the Nesco JerkyXpress Food Dehydrator is the lowest ranked on our list, some like its simplistic design and that it maintains a constant temperature safe for making jerky. This one has 87% of reviewers giving it 4 or 5 stars, and it tends to cost around $60.

This dehydrator is made to keep a constant temperature of 160 degrees for your jerky or other products you want to dehydrate. However, the instructions suggest starting jerky in the oven for safety's sake, which is still better than making all your jerky in your oven. It is 13.5 inches in diameter, has four levels of plastic trays, and you can buy up to three more trays if you need more space. It also comes with a jerky gun, three tips, four seasoning and curing samples, and recipes. Keep in mind that this is a 350-watt machine, so it won't be as fast as the Presto. Being made in the USA and being easy to wash in the dishwasher might win you over as it has many reviewers. They also like that it's simple to use since all you have to do is plug it in without worrying about controls. If you want a timer, it's easy enough to plug it into a light timer. Customers report that it does have a hum, which some find a little noisy but not too bad.

