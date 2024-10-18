12 Easy Mistakes To Avoid With Your Dehydrator

A dehydrator is one kitchen appliance that you may think about like a bread maker or an ice cream machine; it's fun to play around with, but it's not something that you could see using on an everyday basis. But, a dehydrator is actually a great appliance to have on hand when you need it. Not only are you saving up some oven space by using it instead, but you can also basically leave the dehydrator alone to work its magic and come back to perfectly flavorful jerky, dried fruit, and more.

If you consider yourself a food preservation novice and are looking to expand into dehydrating your own foods, then this is your sign to keep reading. We consulted two experts, JD Alewine, a recipe developer from Them Bites, and Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of plant-based culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education, to find out some of the biggest mistakes that people make with their food dehydrator and how to prevent and remedy them.