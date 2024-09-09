Dried Banana Chips Are The Easy, Crunchy Snack To Have On Hand

Layers of banana chips can add a tantalizing crunch to sandwiches or be served on the side of a classic Cuban. When sweet cravings strike after a meal, banana chips can be dipped into caramel pecan cheesecake spread or be used to add texture to your next grilled PB&J. While you can pick up banana chips from the store, you can also easily make them at home, putting both flavors and oil content into your own hands.

First soak bananas in pineapple, orange, or lime juice before baking to reduce oxidation and add subtle flavor to the chips. You can also brush the chips with simple syrup to turn up the dial of sweet caramelization on your snacks. If you don't have time to soak the bananas, swipe a quick coating of lemon juice over the pieces before slicing them into 1/8-inch pieces. A Mandolin slicer can be used for more consistently-sized crunchy snacks.

Choose to make more savory recipes using salt and masala seasoning powders or bake sweeter chips with cinnamon, coatings of vanilla extract flavored simple syrup, and coconut oil. Separate batches of banana chips to flavor and season for a range of snack cravings. Smoked paprika sprinkled on top of one batch can build a spicier-tasting profile, while cardamom can bring earthier flavors to chips. While you can choose to use oil to create the chips, you can also use cooking spray for a lighter batch and will still have crispy chips to munch on.