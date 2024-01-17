Plantain Chips Add The Perfect Sweet And Salty Crunch To Your Sandwiches

The satisfying crunch of a salty potato chip paired with a lunchtime sandwich is a combination few orders can rival, but even a meal this close to perfection has potential for improvement. For a touch of sweetness added to your midday cravings, reach for plantain chips. Whether baked or fried, plantain chips pack potassium, fiber, Omega-6s, and can deliver higher doses of vitamins than the average 'tater crisp. Experiment by merging the taste of your favorite BBQ sandwich recipes by serving them with the crunchy chips or by dipping the crispy plantains into shallow dishes of flavorful BBQ or — to fit with the theme — Jamaican jerk sauce.

The subtly sweet snack can bring out the savory goodness, whether you want a quick and dirty version of a jibarito or a little salty crunch in your afternoon turkey sand'. When served with a classic Cuban sandwich, you can experience a taste of the Caribbean, even if you only have an hour lunch break scheduled.