For The Best Dried Zucchini Chips, Make Sure You Pick The Right Squash

If you're looking for super crispy chips, you'll want to slice your zucchini thinly and evenly. For something with a bit more girth, go a bit larger with your slices. A mandolin will be your best friend here, but you can get the same result with a steady hand and a sharp knife.

Add the zucchini to a bowl and toss with just enough olive oil to coat – too much oil will impede the drying process. Seasoning needs to be added at this stage (rather than after dehydration) if you want it to stick. You can keep it simple with some salt and dried herbs, or have some fun with parmesan, Old Bay, or homemade za'atar. Just keep in mind that as the zucchini dries it will shrink, and the seasoning will become more concentrated, so don't overdo the toppings.

Place the sliced and seasoned zucchini in the dehydrator in a single layer, ensuring there is no overlap. Set the dehydrator to between 135 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit and leave it for four to six hours or until crispy. Depending on the water content, the thickness of your zucchini, and even the humidity in your home, they might need longer. Alternatively, you can set the dehydrator to 125 degrees Fahrenheit and leave it to work its magic overnight.

It will be hard not to eat all these chips in one sitting, but any leftovers can be stored in an airtight jar for four to 12 months if left unopened. Just make sure that the chips are cool and bone dry before packing them away.