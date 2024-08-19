For The Best Dried Zucchini Chips, Make Sure You Pick The Right Squash
Creating your own vegetable chips is possibly one of the best things you can do with a dehydrator. Vegetable chips are incredibly moreish just on their own, but they can also be used pretty much anywhere you'd use potato chips. Serve with your favorite dip, crumble over a casserole for added crunch, or use it as a healthier base for nachos.
Zucchini makes a wonderful choice for dehydrated chips due to its mild, versatile flavor, and the sheer abundance of the vegetable in summer. But if your zucchini chips haven't been giving you that crunch you're looking for, you might need to look at your choice of produce.
Size is the key factor when choosing a zucchini to dehydrate. You want a small to medium zucchini, with a firm texture. Larger zucchinis have tougher skin, more fully developed seeds, and a watery texture. Avoid any size zucchinis with a spongy texture or soft spots, as this could be a sign they are going bad. If you do find yourself stuck with a large zucchini, you can still give dehydrating a go. First, cut the vegetable lengthways and scoop out the seeds before proceeding to slice and season. Instead of the traditional circles, you'll end up with crescent-shaped chips.
Tips for the best dried zucchini chips
If you're looking for super crispy chips, you'll want to slice your zucchini thinly and evenly. For something with a bit more girth, go a bit larger with your slices. A mandolin will be your best friend here, but you can get the same result with a steady hand and a sharp knife.
Add the zucchini to a bowl and toss with just enough olive oil to coat – too much oil will impede the drying process. Seasoning needs to be added at this stage (rather than after dehydration) if you want it to stick. You can keep it simple with some salt and dried herbs, or have some fun with parmesan, Old Bay, or homemade za'atar. Just keep in mind that as the zucchini dries it will shrink, and the seasoning will become more concentrated, so don't overdo the toppings.
Place the sliced and seasoned zucchini in the dehydrator in a single layer, ensuring there is no overlap. Set the dehydrator to between 135 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit and leave it for four to six hours or until crispy. Depending on the water content, the thickness of your zucchini, and even the humidity in your home, they might need longer. Alternatively, you can set the dehydrator to 125 degrees Fahrenheit and leave it to work its magic overnight.
It will be hard not to eat all these chips in one sitting, but any leftovers can be stored in an airtight jar for four to 12 months if left unopened. Just make sure that the chips are cool and bone dry before packing them away.