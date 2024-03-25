16 Ingredients To Use As A Nacho Base Instead Of Tortilla Chips

Part of the appeal of nachos is their endlessly customizable nature. While melted cheese, sour cream, taco meat, and salsa may be go-to toppings for a lot of people, you can pile almost anything you like on top of tortilla chips and proclaim the resulting dish to be "nachos." From buffalo chicken nachos to Mediterranean hummus nachos, there's a twist to please every possible palate and suit every type of dietary preference.

But what if your preferences don't extend to tortilla chips? Some nacho fans may want to skip the chips because of food allergies, diet restrictions, or simply because they don't like them. Luckily, the customizing of nachos isn't reserved for just the toppings. There are plenty of creative ingredients you can use as a base for nacho toppings. Even those who do like tortilla chips might want to consider some of these tasty alternatives. Whichever nacho base you choose, your taste buds are the winner.