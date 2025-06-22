These BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos Are The Star Of Any Cookout
Ah, nachos, perhaps the best sharing meal to have ever been invented. Who can turn down a plate of warm, crunchy tortilla chips smothered in gooey melted cheese with an abundance of toppings? This BBQ pulled pork nachos recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes all the classic flavors of pulled pork and its traditional accompaniments, and transforms them into a one-tray wonder that is likely to take centre stage at any cookout.
Easy to whip up and ready to eat in just over 20 minutes, this BBQ pulled pork nacho recipe is a festival of savory flavors and crispy-melty textures. Start by whipping up a creamy, fresh, and crunchy coleslaw, and then assemble the rich, meaty barbecue pulled pork. Layer up plenty of tortilla chips with handfuls of grated cheddar along with the sweet and smoky barbecue pulled pork, before oven cooking to perfection. Then load up the nachos with heaps of coleslaw, sharp pickles, and spicy jalapeños, and you've got yourself a meal to be remembered.
Gather the ingredients for this BBQ pulled pork nachos recipe
To begin this BBQ pulled pork nachos recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the coleslaw, you will want mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, granulated sugar, Dijon mustard, onion powder, black pepper, sea salt, white cabbage, and carrots. For the nachos, you will also need pulled pork, barbecue sauce, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, pickles, and Jalapeños.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Mix the slaw dressing
In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, granulated sugar, Dijon mustard, onion powder, black pepper, and sea salt.
Step 3: Add the carrot and cabbage
Add the shredded cabbage and carrots.
Step 4: Mix well
Mix well and set aside.
Step 5: Prepare the BBQ pulled pork
In a separate bowl, mix the pulled pork with the barbecue sauce.
Step 6: Line a tray
Line a large ovenproof tray with baking paper.
Step 7: Spread out tortilla chips
Spread half the tortilla chips out in the ovenproof tray.
Step 8: Add cheese and pulled pork
Cover with half of the barbecue pulled pork and half of the shredded cheese.
Step 9: Add more tortilla chips
Top with the remaining tortilla chips.
Step 10: Add the remaining pork and cheese
Cover the tortilla chips with the remaining pulled pork and shredded cheese.
Step 11: Bake the nachos
Place the nachos in the oven to bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until the cheese has fully melted.
Step 12: Remove from the oven
Remove the nachos from the oven.
Step 13: Add the coleslaw and pickles
Top with the coleslaw, pickles, and jalapeños.
Step 14: Serve the nachos
Serve immediately.
What can I serve with these pulled pork nachos?
How can this BBQ pulled pork nachos recipe be adapted?
While this recipe offers a lovely balance of flavors and textures, if you are looking for some unique ways to switch up these barbecue pulled pork nachos, then keep reading. Adaptability is just one of the many appeals of nachos, along with their ease of assembly and shareability as a dish. For an interesting spin on this pulled pork-themed recipe, why not substitute the tortilla chips for something a little different? Switching out the tortilla chips for thinly-sliced potatoes will take this from Mexican to Irish, with the potato swap turning this into a dish that's sometimes known as "Irish Nachos." Keeping with the potato theme, you could also make this recipe using tater tots, potato chips, French fries, or potato skins. Alternatively, pita bread chips or wonton wrappers will give you plenty of crunch as well as a bit of novelty.
If you plan to keep the tortilla chips but want a different way to put a spin on this barbecue pulled pork nacho dish, why not switch out the classic slaw for something a bit different? An Asian-inspired slaw is fresh and crunchy with a slight spicy kick, or instead, you could reach for a creamy and tangy apple slaw with blue cheese for a rich, sweet, and creamy addition to your nachos. Both pair well with the richness of the pulled pork and will be sure to go down a treat.
Can these pulled pork nachos be reheated?
It is no secret that nachos are at their best when served fresh and hot from the oven, with crisp tortilla chips, oozy, melting cheese, and piles of delicious toppings. The mix of textures in this dish is one of the reasons why nachos are so great. And what are tortilla chips aside from deliciously salty and crunchy edible spoons, useful for scooping up all the other goodies piled on the nachos? As delicious as this dish is, in the unlikely event that you wind up with leftovers, it can be a challenge figuring out how best to reheat nachos to restore them to their former glory, instead of making everything an unpleasantly soggy, warm mass.
The best way to reheat any nacho leftovers is to first remove any toppings you will want to remain cold; in this instance, the coleslaw and pickles. Once you've set those elements of the dish to one side, the tortilla chips and cheese can be placed back in the oven to bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until everything is warmed through and crisped once more. Alternatively, the broiler can be used for this, though you'll need to keep a close eye on things so that the chips don't burn. Once the nachos are out of the oven, simply re-add the cold ingredients and tuck in!