These BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos Are The Star Of Any Cookout

Ah, nachos, perhaps the best sharing meal to have ever been invented. Who can turn down a plate of warm, crunchy tortilla chips smothered in gooey melted cheese with an abundance of toppings? This BBQ pulled pork nachos recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes all the classic flavors of pulled pork and its traditional accompaniments, and transforms them into a one-tray wonder that is likely to take centre stage at any cookout.

Easy to whip up and ready to eat in just over 20 minutes, this BBQ pulled pork nacho recipe is a festival of savory flavors and crispy-melty textures. Start by whipping up a creamy, fresh, and crunchy coleslaw, and then assemble the rich, meaty barbecue pulled pork. Layer up plenty of tortilla chips with handfuls of grated cheddar along with the sweet and smoky barbecue pulled pork, before oven cooking to perfection. Then load up the nachos with heaps of coleslaw, sharp pickles, and spicy jalapeños, and you've got yourself a meal to be remembered.