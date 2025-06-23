Make Your Own Wendy's Frosty At Home With Our Recipe

There's something very distinct about a Wendy's Frosty that sets it apart from other fast food ice creams and milkshakes. It's partially because of the texture, which is somewhere between a standard milkshake and soft-serve ice cream; but it's also partly because of the flavor, which is uniquely malty. Malt, in this case, refers to malted milk powder, which at one time was used widely to make malts that tasted creamier, milkier, and a little nuttier than milkshakes made simply with milk and ice cream. Despite the malty flavor, Wendy's Frostys aren't really malts — but they aren't really milkshakes either, putting them in a category of their own.

Though nothing is ever exactly the same at home as it is in the restaurant, with Wendy's Frostys, you can get pretty close. The secret is in using chocolate powder typically used for chocolate milk, like Nesquik. This, combined with vanilla ice cream and just a splash of milk, creates a copycat Wendy's chocolate Frosty that tastes almost exactly like the original; meaning you can have that magical dipping combo of fries and a milkshake at home, anytime you please (dangerous, we know).