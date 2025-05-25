What Are Wendy's Frostys Actually Made Of?

Wendy's fans and customers likely know the paradox that is the chain's signature Frosty. It lands somewhere between an ice cream and a milkshake thanks to its thick, spoonable yet sippable consistency. Available in two options, vanilla and chocolate, as well as seasonal flavors, customers can even customize their Frosty with a swirl or add toppings at home for an upgrade. But what exactly is a Frosty? You might be surprised to learn that it is not, in fact, real ice cream.

For a frozen dessert to be considered ice cream in the United States, it must contain at least 20% milk solids, at least 10% milkfat, and air mixed into it (known as overrun) can make up no more than 50% volume, or 4.5 pounds per gallon by weight. Additionally, no more than 25% of the ice cream can be made up of whey. While milk and cream are among the top five ingredients, whey is the fifth. Other ingredients include corn syrup and emulsifiers like guar gum, cellulose gum, and mono- and di-glycerides. That means the dessert does not meet the standards to be called real ice cream.