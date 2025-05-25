What Are Wendy's Frostys Actually Made Of?
Wendy's fans and customers likely know the paradox that is the chain's signature Frosty. It lands somewhere between an ice cream and a milkshake thanks to its thick, spoonable yet sippable consistency. Available in two options, vanilla and chocolate, as well as seasonal flavors, customers can even customize their Frosty with a swirl or add toppings at home for an upgrade. But what exactly is a Frosty? You might be surprised to learn that it is not, in fact, real ice cream.
For a frozen dessert to be considered ice cream in the United States, it must contain at least 20% milk solids, at least 10% milkfat, and air mixed into it (known as overrun) can make up no more than 50% volume, or 4.5 pounds per gallon by weight. Additionally, no more than 25% of the ice cream can be made up of whey. While milk and cream are among the top five ingredients, whey is the fifth. Other ingredients include corn syrup and emulsifiers like guar gum, cellulose gum, and mono- and di-glycerides. That means the dessert does not meet the standards to be called real ice cream.
The exact recipe remains a trade secret
While Wendy's openly shares the ingredients used in its Frosty, the exact recipe for the frozen dessert remains a trade secret. Originally made in 1969, the chain continues to use the same recipe, apart from a slight change to the amount of butterfat. Though the Frosty is described as a "frozen treat" by the company instead of ice cream or a milkshake, the proprietary blend of ingredients and flavorings is more of a hybrid dessert than you might realize. A Wendy's Frosty is different from your typical milkshake because it is mixed using a machine that is similar to both a milkshake machine and a soft-serve ice cream machine.
So the next time you order a Frosty, keep in mind that the dessert is more complex than meets the eye, or spoon. It is the result of a highly guarded secret that few have been able to replicate at home. Whether you prefer to sip a Frosty or scoop it up bite by bite with a spoon, you'll know the sweet treat is quite similar to ice cream and shares some of the same ingredients. Thanks to Wendy's proprietary recipe and specialized equipment, however, it will never be exactly the same as ice cream or a milkshake.