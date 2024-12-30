Make Your Wendy's Frosty Taste Expensive With A 3-Ingredient Addition
We are all for creative ways to elevate Wendy's orders. Whether you're a fan of dipping French fries into a Frosty or have taken it upon yourself to drizzle spoonfuls of peanut butter or Nutella on top of your chilly treat, we have another quick hack that can upgrade your next cold cup of goodness. If you appreciate the flavors of a triple berry Frosty, you'll relish in topping off your cold snack with a luxurious-looking sauce called a raspberry coulis.
Berry coulis is a versatile and accessible recipe that even a novice cook could manage. It only requires three ingredients to whip together, but it looks and tastes fancy when plated. You'll simply simmer the fruit in sugar water with a splash of lemon or orange juice before pureeing the mixture in a blender. If you're not up for raspberries, you can choose different berries that are fresh and in season or play with other flavors you might like to add to your recipe.
This sweet topping is an all-rounder
Keep in mind that the form your coulis takes is entirely in your hands. Instead of completely pureeing the fruit, you can leave it more textured if you want a thicker topping to spoon onto your Frosty. To take the customization even further, you could dress up your dessert with sprinkles of flaky sea salt or powdery cinnamon for added flavor. You can also feel free to add more or less sweetener or throw in an alcoholic component such as Grand Marnier liqueur.
However you decide to serve your upgraded Frosty, we encourage you to make more berry coulis than what you think you will need to adorn the Wendy's dessert. This sweet fruity topping can be stored in the fridge for up to a week (or frozen for around for up to three months) and easily used to top off bowls of oatmeal, fall fruit and cocoa overnight oats, dishes of yogurt, stacks of pancakes, and even slices of cake.