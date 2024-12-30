Make Your Wendy's Frosty Taste Expensive With A 3-Ingredient Addition

We are all for creative ways to elevate Wendy's orders. Whether you're a fan of dipping French fries into a Frosty or have taken it upon yourself to drizzle spoonfuls of peanut butter or Nutella on top of your chilly treat, we have another quick hack that can upgrade your next cold cup of goodness. If you appreciate the flavors of a triple berry Frosty, you'll relish in topping off your cold snack with a luxurious-looking sauce called a raspberry coulis.

Advertisement

Berry coulis is a versatile and accessible recipe that even a novice cook could manage. It only requires three ingredients to whip together, but it looks and tastes fancy when plated. You'll simply simmer the fruit in sugar water with a splash of lemon or orange juice before pureeing the mixture in a blender. If you're not up for raspberries, you can choose different berries that are fresh and in season or play with other flavors you might like to add to your recipe.