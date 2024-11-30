10 Wendy's Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
Whether you're pinched for time or you just don't feel like cooking, making a Wendy's run may be just what you need to relieve your hunger. You probably have a favorite order on the menu that you keep going back to time and time again. But there's a good chance you haven't explored all that the Wendy's menu has to offer. And we're not just talking about the menu items you haven't tried yet.
If you want to make the most of your Wendy's experience, there are a variety of hacks you can employ to get a more delicious meal ... or to get more for your money at the drive-thru. Even the most avowed Wendy's fans probably haven't tried all of these hacks. So, check out these ideas, and give them a try the next time you're in the mood to treat yourself. Who knows? Maybe your favorite Wendy's meal is a concoction you've never even dreamed of.
Combine Wendy's Baconator fries with spicy chicken nuggets for an unforgettable snack
If you're a bowl food person (you like to eat everything mixed up in a bowl), then a fast food restaurant like Wendy's may not seem like it can fulfill your bowl-centered cravings. That's far from the truth, though. If you're looking for a bowl-able meal, you have to try combining the chain's loaded Baconator fries with its spicy chicken nuggets. The fries come topped with cheese sauce, cheddar, and bacon, and the spicy chicken nuggets boast a surprising amount of heat for a fast food selection.
Tear or chop the chicken nuggets into pieces, and put them on top of the fries. Drizzle some ranch dressing on the whole dish, then shake it up. You'll be left with a chicken and fry bowl that boasts a spicy, smoky flavor along with a creamy texture, thanks to the cheese sauce and ranch dressing. This hack makes for a super indulgent meal or snack that may change what you order at the chain forever.
Make your own Frosty float
A float is a sweet treat for all the soda lovers out there. It involves mixing ice cream with Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, or some other type of soda with ice cream and enjoying it all in one cup. Now, you won't see a float on the Wendy's menu, but if you ask nicely, they may just be able to hook it up for you. And the best part? Instead of using traditional vanilla ice cream, you're going to be getting that float flavor you love with the creamy deliciousness of a Frosty. Ask the person taking your order to give you both vanilla Frosty and Coke or any other soda of your choice in the same cup, and you'll have a drink-dessert hybrid that you'll want to go back to again and again.
For best results, we recommend ordering a vanilla Frosty — it doesn't taste the same with chocolate. To keep things simple, opt for a Coke or a Diet Coke, as this offers the most familiar flavor. Don't be afraid to switch it up to root beer, Dr. Pepper, or something else if you're feeling more adventurous, though.
Turn a Double Stack into an almost-Baconator for cheap
Love the Baconator at Wendy's but don't want to pay Baconator prices? If you know what to do, you can get a burger that's basically the same thing as a Baconator for less than you would pay for the beloved bacon-topped burger itself. Here's what you should do. First, start by ordering a Double Stack. It's a burger that comes with two patties, cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion.
However, you're going to ask for a few modifications to your burger. First, ask for only mayonnaise and ketchup on your Double Stack. Then, ask them to add some bacon. Admittedly, you're not going to be getting as much cheese and bacon as you'd be getting if you ordered a standard Baconator. But as long as you don't mind the smaller size, the flavor is very, very similar. And since you're saving some money in the process, it's worth that extra bit of work. This is a great option when you want that Baconator flavor but you're not quite hungry enough to spring for the real deal.
Order your Frosty without a lid for a little extra
Do you ever get to the bottom of your Frosty, only to realize that it actually wasn't enough to sate your sweet tooth? You can always go back through the drive-thru, but if you've already driven away, you're out of luck. That's why you may want to order your Frosty without a lid next time. There are no guarantees here, but it might just get you a little extra Frosty in your cup. That's because, without the lid, there's a bit of extra space in the cup. If you get lucky, they might just be extra generous when they're serving you.
However, you should keep in mind that you're not entitled to getting that extra Frosty unless you actually order a larger size and pay for it. That being said, this is a hack you can try when you're willing to take a bit of a risk — and you probably shouldn't ask the employee helping you for extra Frosty after they give you your cup.
Combine the nuts from a salad with a chocolate Frosty for a sweet treat
If you look carefully at the salads offered at Wendy's, you may notice that some of them come topped with nuts. However, most of the time, you can get those nuts separately, meaning you don't actually have to order a salad to get some. And luckily, they make a fantastic addition to an otherwise plain Frosty. Your best bet is to ask for some pecans from the chain's apple pecan salad. With a packet of those pecans, you have the Wendy's dessert hack you never knew you needed.
We personally like using this hack best with a chocolate Frosty, but feel free to choose a different flavor if chocolate isn't your favorite. Then, simply open up the packet of pecans and pour them into your Frosty cup. You can either leave the pecans on top or mix them into the Frosty for a more well-integrated dessert. Either way, you're in for a crunchy and creamy treat.
Create your own baked potato bowl
If you're willing to get creative, you can make a delicious baked potato bowl using mostly items from Wendy's. Start with a plain baked potato, of course, then think about what you want to add on top. Chili is a good option, of course, but you can also get your fill of protein another way. Consider, for example, breaking up some chicken nuggets (either spicy or regular) and using them as a topping for your baked potato bowl. The saucy nuggets also work for this as well.
And don't forget something fresh. Wendy's salad makes for a great topper, as do bacon bits or cheese, both of which you can order with your baked potato. Regardless of what you decide to put on your baked potato bowl at Wendy's, it can be a nice departure from fries during those times when you want something just a little bit lighter and not so fried.
Order a small cup of cheese sauce for a more decadent burger
If you ask us, cheese makes just about everything better, and we stand by that assertion when it comes to burgers. So why not dress up a basic burger with some cheese from Wendy's? All you have to do is order a small cup of cheese sauce with your meal. Then, dip your burger into the cup every time you take a bite, or drizzle some cheese sauce straight from the cup onto your burger. Yes, it's a bit messy, but that mess is worth it when you realize how good this tastes. Just maybe make sure to ask for some extra napkins while you're there.
This hack isn't limited to burgers, though. Of course, fries taste incredible when they're dipped in cheese, as do chicken nuggets. You could also use cheese sauce for your morning breakfast croissant from Wendy's. Plus, it tastes especially delicious when paired with the chain's ghost pepper ranch chicken sandwich. Give it a try the next time you're in the mood for an easy upgrade.
Top a basic burger with a baked potato and dip it in chili for a more filling meal
Admittedly, this hack may not be for everyone — unless you're a serious potato lover, it may seem like overkill. But for those who can eat a baked potato at any time of day, you have to give this a try. First, order a burger from Wendy's. You can really opt for any burger here, but just to avoid an especially messy situation, you're probably better off choosing one of the single patty options. Then, order a cheese and bacon-topped baked potato as well.
Open your burger, cut your baked potato in half, and plop that baked potato half directly onto the burger. Place the bun back on the burger, and you have a super-filling meal that's not too meat heavy. But if you want to take things to the next level, make sure to order some chili too. You can then dip the whole burger — baked potato half and all — into that chili, creating a messy but undeniably tasty lunch or dinner.
Swap the fries for chili at no extra cost
Fast food is easy, generally at least somewhat inexpensive, and quick, which makes it a great option for people who are busy and constantly on the go. But if you do eat fast food regularly — or even if you just try to limit your fried food intake — ordering fries with every meal may not be the move you're trying to make. Luckily, you can swap the fries in your Wendy's order for chili at no extra charge. This makes it easier to personalize your meal however you see fit.
Burgers and fries may be a classic combo, but it's not the only one that's available at Wendy's. Whether you're just craving some chili on a cold winter day or you're tired of eating fries every time you go out to get fast food, this is a simple way to upgrade your Wendy's experience and gain more control over what you order. And, hey, if you're craving both chili and fries? Go ahead and get both.
Mix your coffee with a Frosty for a delicious coffee drink
Wendy's has several different types of coffee on its menu, but they definitely don't come anywhere near what you would find at a more coffee-focused chain. But that doesn't mean you can't create an incredible iced coffee drink at your local Wendy's — it's just going to create a bit of extra work on your part. When you go through the drive-thru or walk up to the counter, you'll want to ask for a medium coffee as well as two junior vanilla Frostys. For best results, make one of the Frostys chocolate and the other vanilla.
Once you have all of your required ingredients, blend them all together. You can mix them up with a spoon, but if you have access to an actual blender at home, it'll likely yield better results. In the end, you'll get a coffee-spiked Frosty that makes you feel like you're a kid again ... all while delivering a boost of caffeine to get you through your very adult day.