10 Wendy's Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Whether you're pinched for time or you just don't feel like cooking, making a Wendy's run may be just what you need to relieve your hunger. You probably have a favorite order on the menu that you keep going back to time and time again. But there's a good chance you haven't explored all that the Wendy's menu has to offer. And we're not just talking about the menu items you haven't tried yet.

If you want to make the most of your Wendy's experience, there are a variety of hacks you can employ to get a more delicious meal ... or to get more for your money at the drive-thru. Even the most avowed Wendy's fans probably haven't tried all of these hacks. So, check out these ideas, and give them a try the next time you're in the mood to treat yourself. Who knows? Maybe your favorite Wendy's meal is a concoction you've never even dreamed of.