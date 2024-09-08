16 Types Of Chili, Explained

There are few dishes more comforting than chili. It's hearty, filling, and packed with flavor — what's not to love? Chili is also delightfully easy to prepare from scratch, making it ideal for beginner home cooks. What's more, chili tends to feature filling ingredients, so you can be sure it's a satisfying dish.

But how is chili defined? In general, chili is a stew that typically consists of ground meat and chili peppers, and often contains beans, tomatoes, and spices. The exact ingredients and spices vary by type and region, but the use of chili peppers is what makes chili, well, chili. The peppers can be fresh, dried, or powdered, depending on which of the many chili recipes you're following, and what ingredients you have handy. Regardless of the type of chili you're making, there are certain things to keep in mind to ensure your dish is a success. First, be sure to use the freshest chili peppers and seasonings you can find, which is key for a delicious chili. Another one of the tips to know that will elevate your chili is to cook it low and slow. The low temperature will avoid drying out the meat, while the slow heat will reduce the acidity of the tomatoes.

Chili is thought to have originated in Texas, and was created with inspiration from Mexican, Spanish, and Native American cuisines. However, people around the country and world have put their own spins on this specialty, as proven by this collection of chili varieties.