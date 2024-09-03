What Makes Oklahoma-Style Chili Unique?
Chili is one of those classic, homestyle comfort foods that rose from necessity and persisted due to its popularity. However, don't expect to get the same bowl of chili in, say, Ohio as you would in Texas — the only common thread among regional chili recipes is how different they all are. This is especially true in Oklahoma, where the only thing citizens can agree on about the standard recipe is that there isn't one.
When it comes to cuisine, Oklahoma is ideally situated to draw from a wealth of craveable local flavors and staple recipes. Located in the Southwest, it shares borders with Texas and New Mexico, and is even influenced by Cincinnati, Ohio's famous chili-covered Coney dogs. Oklahoma's internal diversity also played a role in the development of this no-rules chili tradition, as there are records that local members of the Cherokee Nation shared spicy, stewed meat and peppers with their non-native neighbors.
This intermingling of cultures helped create a variety of traditional chili recipes throughout Oklahoma, with Sooner State natives frequently disagreeing on things like spice level, beans vs. no beans, and how to garnish their chili. At restaurants and in homes from Broken Bow to Kenton, you might enjoy something that resembles classic Texas red chili or the much milder Coney recipe served over hot dogs or spaghetti.
A recipe as free as the wind — in Oklahoma, anything goes
One of Oklahoma-style chili's greatest merits is that it's incredibly forgiving. Texas, for instance, takes its chili very seriously, with a strict no-beans rule and debate over whether tomatoes can be added to supplement the chili peppers. While many Oklahoma recipes resemble Texas red, there's plenty of room to experiment with your favorite flavors, substitute ingredients you don't like, or tailor the recipe to your dietary needs. For instance, if you avoid red meat, you can swap it out for chicken and liquid smoke for a smoky chicken chili with deep flavor.
The most important part of making chili is building your base. Chili from any region is characterized by plenty of explosive flavor, whether that comes from a capsaicin-heavy base, savory seasonings like paprika and garlic salt, or beans braised in tomatoes with plenty of white pepper. Choose your protein, decide whether or not to include beans, decide between tomatoes and chili peppers, and round everything out with additional seasonings and veggies.
For instance, you might start with cubed beef, red pinto beans, crushed tomatoes, and garlic paste. From there, you can add onions, sweet bell or spicy peppers, cumin, and oregano. Once everything has simmered together into a balanced blend of flavors, most Oklahomans garnish their bowl with corn chips and cheddar cheese. However, you can also add a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkle of diced raw onion, because in Oklahoma anything goes.